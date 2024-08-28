Butyl Rubber Market to Reach $6.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global butyl rubber market is experiencing growth due to increased demand in the automotive sector and the expansion of construction projects globally. This growth is driven by the need for durable, and high-performance materials in tires and sealants, essential for both industries

Wilmington, Del., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Butyl Rubber Market by Type (Regular Butyl Rubber and Halogenated Butyl Rubber), Application (Tires and Tubes, Hoses and Gaskets, Adhesives and Sealants, Medical Equipment and Others), and End-use Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer, Construction and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the butyl rubber market was valued at $4.0 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global butyl rubber market is experiencing growth due to an increase in demand for butyl rubber in pharmaceutical applications and rise in demand for butyl rubber in electrical insulation applications. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, technological innovations in butyl rubber compounding offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global butyl rubber market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.0 billion Market Size in 2033 $6.5 billion CAGR 5.1 % No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region Drivers Growing demand for butyl rubber in automotive applications Expanding landscape of construction projects Opportunities Technological innovations in rubber compounding Restraint Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Halogenated Butyl Rubber segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

The halogenated butyl rubber segment, comprising brominated and chlorinated variants, is dominating the butyl rubber market. This dominance is due to its enhanced properties, such as improved heat and chemical resistance, better adhesion, and higher durability. These attributes make halogenated butyl rubber especially suitable for high-performance applications in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

Tires and Tubes segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Butyl rubber exhibits several exceptional properties, such as low gas permeability, high durability, and resistance to chemicals and heat. These properties make it ideal for use in inner liners of tires and various types of tubes, significantly enhancing tire performance and longevity. The automotive industry's continuous growth and the increasing demand for high-performance tires further drive the growth of the segment in the market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period due to several key factors. Rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China and India, is driving the demand for butyl rubber in various applications, especially automotive manufacturing. In addition, the region's expanding construction sector and increasing infrastructure projects further contribute to the demand. Moreover, favorable government policies and initiatives promoting industrial growth and investment are boosting the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Players: -

Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Reliance Industries Limited.

Ramsay Rubber Limited

Lanxess AG

Timco Rubber.

Goodyear Rubber Company

JSR Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation.

SIBUR Holding PJSC

Zhejiang Cenway Materials Co., Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global butyl rubber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

