Butterfly Network and Access Afya Recognized by the World Bank Group-CES Global Tech Challenge for Work Around Solving for Accessible, Affordable Healthcare through Innovative Telehealth Model in Kenya

At CES, as a winner of the prestigious Global Tech Challenge , the company will be showcasing their work with Access Afya in deploying Butterfly iQ devices and the innovative telemedicine platform, which are enabling clinics to scale-up affordable care for pregnant women in low-income areas of Nairobi. Specifically, the devices have been placed in informal settlements, serving around 10,000 patients per month through 15 clinics in four different counties.

"We are honored for our work with Access Afya to be recognized by the World Bank Group and our other partners that share our vision of democratizing global health," said Laurent Faracci, Chief Executive Officer of Butterfly Network, Inc. "Deployment of digital health solutions and affordable point-of-care ultrasound to low-income settings is fundamental to Butterfly Network's mission. Access Afya is an early pioneer of applying remote TeleGuidance, which fuses both telemedicine and augmented reality guidance to train up novice healthcare professionals, scale-up affordable care in Kenya, improve medical outcomes and save lives."

This initiative aligns with the World Bank Group's Millenium Development Goals (MDG) which advocate for the use of ultrasound as an integral part of maternal and post-natal care, since it can reduce the risk of infant mortality and lead to better maternal health outcomes. Based on initial data, since Access Afya's project in Kenya began in August 2020, there has been a 10x increase in availability of ultrasound, 107% increase in ultrasound usage, a 30% decrease in the cost of the ultrasound exams, and the sonographers have been able to detect several antenatal complications in patients during the telemedicine-based scanning. Additionally, Access Afya is now also offering complimentary ultrasounds for all those presenting with suspected COVID-19 respiratory symptoms, leveraging the lung ultrasound capabilities of the Butterfly iQ.

"In the informal settlements of Kenya, access to medical imaging and experts who can review scans is simply not available and can be the difference between life or death. The innovations from Butterfly are changing this and transforming care so some mothers can now get scanned for the very first time," said Melissa Menke, Founder of Access Afya. "This project has already allowed us to save significant money. For the first time, I can use one sonographer to remotely connect with our network of 15 clinics, rather than have the sonographer physically move from clinic to clinic. Patient care in these areas of Kenya is changing every day as we create better outcomes by transforming the delivery of care."

Access Afya is part of Butterfly Network's expansive global health program that spans across 45 limited resource settings around the world including Kenya, as part of its mission to enable universal access to superior medical imaging.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network announced in November 2020 that it entered into a business combination agreement with Longview Acquisition Corp. and, upon closing, the combined company's Class A common stock is expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BFLY." All equity of existing Butterfly investors, including The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will convert into shares of the combined company. There will be no selling stockholders in the transaction. The business combination is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011 and led by CEO Laurent Faracci, Butterfly has created the world's first handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. Butterfly Network's mission is to enable universal access to superior medical imaging, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip™ technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

About Access Afya

Access Afya is an outcomes-assured, data-driven primary health company that sells health products and services that are affordable to the global mass market. Their mission is to use digital health, value-based care, and standardization to create a leapfrog opportunity for healthcare in Kenya. They run a chain of clinics and support patients with their app, mDaktari, between visits. Their model is within the private sector and is currently being expanded in Kenya through a franchise network with the goal to scale throughout the region. Technology underpins their growth strategy ensuring that they have instant insight into patients and clinics across the network.

