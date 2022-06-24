BusinessesForSale.com: find serious buyers for your distressed business

LONDON , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business insolvencies are a common consequence of economic recessions, which have been further accelerated by the pandemic.

According to official statistics from the UK Government, business insolvencies have increased to 1,817 in May 2022, 79% higher than in May 2021, and 34% higher than May 2019.

While the government and other finance institutions have been supporting businesses across the United Kingdom, business insolvencies continue to increase.

BusinessesForSale.com understands that this is a difficult time for business owners who cannot keep their heads above water. Some have managed to conquer these challenges, and others have had to liquidate their assets and sell their business.

Selling a failing business is nothing to be ashamed of. It is the natural ebb and flow of economies, and brokers, buyers and investors understand this. In fact, acquiring a distressed business is a strategic opportunity for many buyers, as it can generate value under appropriate restructuring.

"There is cash out there and buyers are looking for opportunities," says BusinessesForSale.com CEO and founder, Andrew Markou. "Often, the business opportunity is sound but has not been fully realised because of mistakes made by management. This is why we have a huge market of buyers seeking these opportunities," adds Markou.

If you are considering selling your distressed business, you can list your business on BusinessesForSale.com under the 'distressed' and 'quick sale' categories to ensure your business is targeted by buyers actively seeking failing businesses.

If you are an intermediary that is selling distressed businesses, you can gain access to a global network of 385,432 buyers, making the process of finding a buyer easier.

If you'd like more information on how BusinessesForSale.com can support you, contact Matthew Hernon at matthew.hernon@businessesforsale.com.

Other valuable information:

BusinessesForSale.com is owned by Dynamis Ltd, a privately owned company based in London .

. BusinessesForSale.com was established in 1996 and is the world's leading marketplace for buying and selling businesses, with over 61,000 opportunities on the site.

The site sees over 1.3 million visitors every month, including 75,000 monthly enquiries.

