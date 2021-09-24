Businesses in Rigid Packaging Market Lean on Constant Innovations Boosting Sustainability; Global Market Valuation to Reach US$ 755 Bn by 2024: TMR Study

- Countries focus on increasing recycling rates of rigid plastic and glass packaging materials; Europe at the forefront of meeting recycling targets

- Environmental sustainability makes demand for rigid packaging competitive against the flexible packaging format; Asia Pacific to emerge as substantially lucrative market with massive investments in rigid packaging solutions

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has become a key quotient for assessing the benefits of packaging among end-use industries, and the incessant focus on adopting eco-friendly packaging materials has propelled the prospects of the rigid packaging market. Rigid packaging solutions, notably plastics, are viewed as a robust packaging for meeting a wide range of needs in food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceutical, chemical, and healthcare industries.

Rise in spending on consumer-packaged goods is a key trend bolstering the prospects in the rigid packaging market. They have gained preference over many flexible packaging solutions due to their better protection abilities and the ease of recyclability. For instance, glass and plastics packaging used for F&B products are highly recyclable. The growing adoption of biodegradable materials is further augmenting the sustainability quotient. The global rigid packaging market is projected to attain valuation of US$ 755 Bn by 2024.

Advancements in production technologies, along with initiatives by governments and industry players to strengthen recycling infrastructure for plastics, have allowed manufacturers to adopt more and more recyclable materials. A notable case in point is revised Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive by Europe that aims to improve recycling targets for glass packaging by 2030.

Key Findings of Rigid Packaging Market Study

Superior Protection Ability and Ease of Recyclability to Propel Popularity, Cans and Containers to Gain Demand: The past few decades have witnessed young consumers increasingly becoming aware about the carbon footprint of the packaging that comes with the products they buy. The shopping trend has prioritized the choice for brands to actively promote the use of recyclable materials in their packaging, thereby propelling the demand for glass and plastics packaging. The rigid packaging also offers robust protection against perforation, compression, and ingress of foreign materials during the supply and logistic chain.

Personal care and food manufacturers are leveraging the quotient of sustainability as the key pivot for bringing innovations in the packaging solutions they adopt. This stridently has extended the horizon for packaging companies, notes the TMR study on the rigid packaging market. However, rigid packaging materials are facing stiff competition from the prevalent use of flexible packaging for some businesses in the key end-use industries. Nonetheless, there exists an inadequate recycling infrastructure for flexible packaging materials, which has benefitted players in the rigid packaging market.





Rigid Packaging Market: Drivers

Steadily growing consumer spending on packaged goods in various economies has extended the horizon for packaging companies, including those that offer rigid packaging solutions

Consumers, notably millennial, in developed regions are more likely to prefer products with sustainable packaging. Moreover, the attractiveness of such packaging has risen in the food industry, thus influencing the demand dynamics in the rigid packaging market.

Rigid Packaging Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific and Europe have been remarkably lucrative rigid packaging markets, globally. These markets are likely to witness substantial lucrative avenues in the near future as well. Relentless efforts by various stakeholders in European countries to boost recycling programs, especially for glass packaging have spurred the revenue generation in the Europe market.

and have been remarkably lucrative rigid packaging markets, globally. These markets are likely to witness substantial lucrative avenues in the near future as well. Relentless efforts by various stakeholders in European countries to boost recycling programs, especially for glass packaging have spurred the revenue generation in the market. Asia Pacific rigid packaging market is replete with opportunities, with a big impetus from rise in uptake of rigid packaging in food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. China led the Asia Pacific market, ascribed mainly to large production of rigid packaging products.

Rigid Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

The global rigid packaging market landscape is characterized by intense competition, mainly on account of the growing number of strategic collaborations and acquisitions among stakeholders across the value chain. Some of the key players in the rigid packaging market are Sealed Air Corp., Resilux NV Inc., Berry Plastic Group Inc., Reynolds Holdings Ltd., and Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Rigid Packaging Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Wood

Paper & Paperboard

By Product Type

Boxes

Trays

Containers & Cans

Bottles & Jars

Others

By Application Type

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Other Industries

By Region Type

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

MEA

