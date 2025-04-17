The Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025, is taking place on June 26-27, 2025 , at the Royal Kensington Town Hall in London , enabling growth and trust in AI.

Businessabc AI Global Summit London is a unique knowledge transfer and networking event for international exchange at this imperative time.

Showcasing keynote presentations from AI agents representing Leonardo da Vinci and Ada Lovelace , alongside over 50 expert speakers, the event brings together government officials, AI pioneers, and leading CEOs.

The event is anticipated to bring an audience of over 800 global leaders alongside a digital reach exceeding 20 million impressions across social platforms.

Key highlights include the Businessabc Global AI University Startup Competition, involving over 100k students from around the world and 300 universities.

Keynotes include Ben Goertzel , leading global AI personality who coined the term AGI in 2003, co-created Sophia the Robot, and Founder and CEO SingularityNet.

LONDON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Businessabc AI Global Summit London 2025, powered by visionary entrepreneur Dinis Guarda and the global AI business directory and marketplace Businessabc.net (part of the ztudium / techabc group), will take place on June 26–27, 2025, at the historic Royal Kensington Town Hall, London .

The Businessabc AI Global Summit will unite over 50 global keynote and panel speakers and an international network of 300+ universities for a bold, forward-thinking dialogue around the next frontier of Artificial Intelligence: business AI growth empowerment, continuous education, ethical governance, human-centric design, innovation, and sustainable transformation.

"AI is not just a technology — it is the new DNA and the nervous system of our societies, businesses, universities and governments. We urgently need a Magna Carta for AI — where innovation is grounded in ethics, creativity, and collective responsibility. The Businessabc AI Global Summit is our call to action for building an inclusive, collaborative, and human-centric AI future", says Dinis Guarda, Founder, Businessabc.net and the host of Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025.

Supported by Baroness Sandip Verma , a former UK Minister for Energy and Climate Change, and International Development, the Summit presents a rare opportunity to shape the global AI agenda through high-level collaborations between governments, corporations, academia, and civil society.

"We are at a critical historical moment in history where AI can either deepen divides or become a bridge for inclusive progress. This summit will enable us to explore how technology can help unite voices across governments, industries and institutions to serve the greater good of humanity and the world order." says Baroness Sandip Verma.

Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025: Key themes

The summit invites ministerial delegations and government leaders, AI companies and startups, universities, think tanks, research labs, sponsors, and media partners to discuss:

Urgency of AI Bridges for Society

Mobilising academia, industry, and policymakers to collaborate on urgent priorities for AI in global development. AI Age – Sectors of Transformation

Exploring the integration of AI in EduTech, Spatial Computing, Finance, Smart(er) Cities, ESG, Blockchain, and Sustainability. The Human–AI Innovation Magna Carta

Drafting new frameworks for ethics, creativity, inclusion, IP, and policy in the age of intelligent machines. Reimagining the Future – Human-Centric AI & AGI

Defining how nations and institutions must support continuous reskilling, inclusive design, and ethical deployment of emerging Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025 will officially launch a Global AI Competition for Universities, in collaboration with HackIndia / Hack2kill — India's largest Web3 and AI hackathon platform. With a community of over 100,000+ students from 300 universities across 100 Global cities

Featured speakers at Businessabc AI Global Summit include:

Attendees and partners will benefit from:

VIP Networking & Closed-Door Policy Roundtables

Innovation Showcases & Global Deal Flow Opportunities

Broadcast Coverage Across Businessabc.net, Elaph.com, Citiesabc.com (50M+ monthly media reach)

(50M+ monthly media reach) Featured segments on The Dinis Guarda YouTube Podcast Show (with 100M+ global views)

A global platform for policy, innovation, and impact

With 830 C-level attendees per day and a digital broadcast reaching over 10 million viewers, Businessabc AI Global Summit offers a platform to:

Influence AI policy and international cooperation

Position governmental and corporate leaders on the global stage

Forge multilateral partnerships between institutions and industry

Spotlight national AI strategies and evolve international thought leadership

Businessabc AI Global Summit 2025: Audience

As we navigate an era of unprecedented technological transformation, the Businessabc AI Global Summit London 2025 will bring together leading minds from top organisations, universities, and governments. This Summit is a unique event that aims to highlight the challenges and opportunities in AI, sustainability, and innovation with a human centric future approach.

Businessabc AI Global Summit London 2025 website https://aisummit.businessabc.net/

Get tickets to the event on Eventbrite https://BusinessabcAIGlobalSummit.eventbrite.co.uk

About the organiser platform Businessabc.net

Businessabc.net is a global AI business directory, community that offers education, certifications, resources, and a marketplace for businesses and professionals. List your organisation on businessabc.net marketplace with an AI verified Business Profile. Turn people who find you in our AI index into new customers. The platform was highlighted by governments such as the UK, and provides an ecosystem of businesses, global corporations, entrepreneurs, international chambers of commerce, incubators, foundations, and governments.

About the company producer Ztudium

Ztudium is an EU artificial intelligence (AI), tech research, creator organisation headquartered in London, UK, EU. It aims to develop "human centric" artificial general intelligence (AGI), spatial AI, digital twins / robotics, consumer services, economically digitally enabled PaaS / SaaS business tools and innovation. Ztudium is listed as a top 50 thought leadership companies in AI and Digital Transformation by Thinkers360.com. Ztudium is known for creating the Businessabc.net, wisdomia.ai , sportsabc.org , citiesabc.com , AI.DNA, Leonardo da Vinci AI Agent, intelligenthq.com among others. Its release of Leonardo da Vinci AI Agent was highlighted in BBC. Ztudium is member of the European AI Alliance and UN Global Compact, and collaborates with multiple governments, organisations, and leading educational and business networks.