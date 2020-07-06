Business Reporter: With the World Going Offline, Getting Your Business Going Online Has Never Been More Important - or Easier

LONDON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus is impacting every aspect of our lives, not least how we go shopping. With social distancing rules and the closure of brick-and-mortar stores, a huge surge in e-commerce was inevitable – and many companies that were previously just paying lip service are quickly finding just how crucial a strong online presence really is, not just a "nice to have."

But of course, crisis or no crisis, you'll always benefit from an optimised e-commerce platform, writes Ken Serdons, Chief Commercial Officer of payments provider Mollie, in a new article for Business Reporter.

Cart abandonment, for example, is one of the biggest problems in online retail – and one of the biggest things that puts a customer off committing to a purchase is being redirected to a different site to make the payment. But with Mollie Components, the customer stays on the same page and makes the payment at a checkout that looks just like your store, seamlessly removing the element of doubt that so often leads to conversion rates nosediving.

There are plenty of ways you can optimise your online business, and they can be more straightforward than you might think. Checking what payments methods you offer against what your customers actually like to use might seem obvious, for example. But plenty of shops don't do this – your PSP should be able to tell you what payments methods are popular in your sphere. With more and more online purchases being made through smartphones, making sure your site's checkout works well on mobile is crucial, too. And expanding internationally – online, of course – is a lot easier that it might sound, and opens up an entire new world of potential revenue. French firm Cabaia, for example, increased its revenue by 30 per cent just by adding an English translation and international payments options to its website.

Making your online business work doesn't have to be hard work, says Serdons, and you don't have to reinvent the wheel when there's technology out there that's already designed to help you. To find out more about how easy it can be, watch the video here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Mollie

We remove barriers for companies of all sizes to compete on better terms. We do this by offering convenient and reliable payments.

When we started we spearheaded the payments industry by introducing clever payment products which were easier, cheaper, and more flexible than what the rigid, cumbersome banks could do. Now, more than a decade later, Mollie is still building innovative products and working hard to make payments better.

We couldn't do this without our excellent team. We have a clear focus on building a mixed aged team of inquisitive minds. All of them share a natural urge to work with exciting, new technologies and products. And we make sure that they get the opportunity to work with them to optimise workflows, work at the forefront of technology and, ultimately, build the future of payments.

Related Links

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk



SOURCE Business Reporter