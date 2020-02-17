Business Reporter: Why Partnerships Are Crucial for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building strong partnerships across the globe can considerably improve the welfare of our planet as a whole, say Symrise.

People are increasingly conscious about the products they buy and the impact their behaviour might have on our planet.

But there is often a sense of ambiguity about what happens across the value chain, and a gap between what customers expect and how producers respond. In order to make a better world for everyone, good communication and understanding between countries, companies, societies, producers and consumers is absolutely essential.

Symrise, a leading global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients is passionate about the power of partnerships, encapsulated in the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. For example, Symrise has a strong relationship with Natura Cosmeticos in Brazil, a pioneer in ethical sourcing and the development of sustainable business models in the Amazon rainforest.

Joao Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura Cosmeticos, explains: "There isn't a nature somewhere else and a city over here. It's all one single system. It's all about realising that you belong to the same system." We need to value our connections with the rest of the world, and care more about the impact our actions have.

Symrise's collaborative project with Natura enables the following benefits:

Increased knowledge for both farmers and consumers through training and communication

Better-quality products as a result of these strong ties

Improved livelihoods for producers, increasing their sense of purpose and independence

The creation of happier communities across the world, as well as helping consumers buy guilt-free

Ultimately, these partnerships are mutually rewarding. The UN has reported that during the last decade, the material footprint of a single person has nearly doubled. So it's now more important than ever to ensure sustainable value chains.

As Dr Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise, says: "In a world with a growing population and an increasing demand for natural products with the highest quality, these challenges and requirements can only be solved in partnerships. The basic principle is of course trust – mutual trust."

If we can trust in each other, future generations to come can, in turn, trust that we will leave behind a more sustainable world, by striving to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

To learn more about why partnerships are crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), watch the full video here.

About Symrise:

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, food ingredients, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food.

Its sales of approximately € 3.2 billion in the 2018 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented with over 100 sites in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America.

Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an indispensable part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise – always inspiring more …

www.symrise.com

SOURCE Business Reporter