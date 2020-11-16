Business Reporter: Understanding the value of information

Why data classification helps organisations to maintain a strong data security posture

Employees have a vital role in maintaining organisational cyber security, especially when they are working from home where technical defences may be less effective. This means that organisations need to equip employees with the right knowledge of how to act safely, as well as promoting risk awareness and a culture that values security at all times.

One way of doing this is to use data classification tools. These not only help organisations to protect their data by attaching appropriate security labels to the files themselves, but they also help to educate employees to understand how to treat different types of data with different levels of classification and sensitivity.

By classifying data, labelling it appropriately, and defining handling rules associated with those labels, employees can be helped to treat documents appropriately, taking special care of those that contain the most sensitive or secret information.

Data classification solutions enable the automation of many data management tasks. This includes reading the metadata applied during the classification process. This metadata can determine how a piece of data should be treated, handled, stored and disposed of – over its entire lifetime. This ultimately protects the data from any inadvertent or accidental mishandling.

Data classification offers a persuasive way to help prevent unintended data leakage, and enables organisations to maintain compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA and CCPA. A pragmatic approach to data classification is an essential part of any cyber security strategy.

