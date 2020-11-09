Business Reporter: Transforming retail

Five secrets to omnichannel success beyond 2020

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, the five essentials for omnichannel retail strategies are explained.

The pandemic has led to rapid changes in consumer behaviour. However, while online shopping has grown, high street stores still have a significant role to play. Successful retailers know that seamless cross-channel, experiences for their customers are essential. Achieving this requires close attention to five key areas.

Customer experience: customers are more informed and demanding and expect the convenience of all sales channels being connected and having the same information and service. Unified commerce: to truly unify all sales channels, retailers need real-time access to the same product, stock, order and customer information everywhere. Inventory management: when real-time inventory data is shared across all retail systems, you can view and access all inventory everywhere, enabling cost-efficient order management and minimised excess inventory. Flexible fulfilment: by enabling seamless cross-channel fulfilment possibilities you can give customers what they want when they want it, while also keeping costs for returns down, turning returns into exchanges and stimulating upsells. Clear vision and purpose: Brands must have a clear focus on core customers, delivering a compelling experience that is delivered relentlessly across all channels. This is the opportunity that digitalisation brings.

Embracing technology and digitalisation empowers store associates and turns customers into brand champions. Unifying product, inventory, order and customer information across all sales channels in real-time, is key to achieving a thriving, successful business, now and in the future.

