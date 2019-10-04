Business Reporter: Three Ways to Embrace the Rise of the Robots

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMEs should consider "Robots-as-a-Service" when deciding how to automate their operations, say robot manufacturer Franka Emika.

Some businesses show a reluctance to implement robotics technology due to costs, time and a lack of skills. However, businesses do not need to shy away from digitalisation.

In an article published in Business Reporter, robot manufacturer Franka Emika suggest that "Robots-as-a-Service" (RaaS) could be the answer for SMEs wishing to automate. They put forward three tips to being prepared in what they describe as the robotics revolution:

Have no fear; the future is already here. According to Franka Emika, "Industry is now at a stage comparable to the introduction of PCs, smartphones and the internet". Although these technologies were initially a luxury, they have grown to be heavily relied upon within society, and especially businesses. Franka Emika predicts that robotics technology will follow the same fate." Take advantage of the accessible app. In the article, Franka Emika describe their robots control system, which can be operated through smartphone-like apps. The system makes automation very easy. Use automation to empower people. Fears that robots will eventually dominate humans should be put aside. Automation helps relieve factory workers of, "Tiresome, repetitive and potentially even dangerous tasks" enabling organisations to task human resources with "more engaging and impactful assignments." Organisations should look for those opportunities.

Franka Emika describe how their Franka World platform enables community interaction between researchers, partners, customers, developers, suppliers and even robots. The result is to, "Push the frontiers of Industry 4.0."

Instead of being daunted by the rise of robotics, businesses should welcome automation for the opportunities it brings.

To learn more about embracing the rise of the robots, read the full article here.

