Business Reporter: Three Steps to Automation

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that technology and machines are a prominent part of our everyday life; and, as far as businesses are concerned, the "fourth industrial revolution" is very much under way.

Digitisation, and in particular automation and AI (artificial intelligence), brings many rewards. But it also brings risks. Many employees are already concerned that AI in the workplace will threaten their jobs. Companies look at automation and find it hard to predict the likely returns. Further in the future, robots that simulate humans might bring unexpected troubles to society.

Despite these widespread concerns, the rise of automation does not have to exist in conflict with humanity. In an article published in Business Reporter, Cap Gemini suggest that businesses should be excited about the opportunities. "That's where AI can really take off – when you combine it with people, you create an outcome that is greater than the sum of its parts."

But it is important to be realistic. Not every task can be, or indeed should be, automated. According to Cap Gemini, following three steps could bring harmony between human and machine in the work place:

Identify tasks that can be performed at higher quality, at lower cost or faster with AI and automation Measure the value that digital technology can add to these processes Design human-in-the-loop solutions when sufficient value is not reached by machines alone

According to Cap Gemini, businesses should aim to "orchestrate" work between artificial intelligence and people. This interaction could significantly improve the success of a business. Sharing tasks across machines and humans could deliver serious competitive advantage.

To find out more about Cap Gemini's view of automation in the workplace, read their full article here

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with the Daily Telegraph, the Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk

SOURCE Business Reporter