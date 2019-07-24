Business Reporter: The Question That Can Cost a Business Millions of Pounds

LONDON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComXo, the leading UK provider of global managed communication services for law firms, is built on the premise that businesses can unwittingly lose millions of pounds to clients being railroaded into voicemail systems or asked if they'd like to leave a message – either way, they don't get through to the person they wanted to speak to.

Put together, ComXo's Business Service Gateway, Communication Lifeboat and Business Service App ensure the uninterrupted flow of information – whether it is between the business and its clients or internally between employees, at peak times or during communication blackouts caused by cyber-attacks.

Business Service Gateway

Due to a deluge of cold calls, businesses tend to rely on voicemails to filter incoming calls, which negatively impacts first contact resolution rates – a major factor in customer satisfaction.

"Our research tells us that only 26 per cent of calls are value calls – and as gatekeepers to our clients we know that the misuse of voicemail is endemic across organisations," explained Andrew Try, Managing Director of ComXo.

ComXo's Business Service Gateway qualifies every call, transferring them to the right part of any organisation with the help of highly trained switchboard operators and cutting-edge technology.

Communication Lifeboat

In today's digital world all systems are interconnected – and a cyber-attack can take down not only servers, databases and computers but also internal and external communication systems. To keep all stakeholders informed in times of crisis and ensure business as usual for customers, the Communication Lifeboat solution overflows calls into the ComXo emergency switchboard as soon as a cyber-attack hits.

ComXo's operators are available 24 hours a day and can step in not only to replace existing services during emergencies but also to provide relief services during peak times.

Business Service App

ComXo's Business Service App is a productivity-boosting business concierge service that liberates employees from the burden of booking taxis, setting up conference calls or finding out who to contact for assistance inside the company – no matter where they are or at what time of day.

"Making individual employees even 5 per cent more productive could mean a difference of millions of pounds to the bottom line for a global company," said Try.

All the information gained from employees using the app is fed back by ComXo to the client, and can be acted upon by facilities managers or procurement departments.

To learn more about how to increase business productivity by using switchboard services, read the full articles.

