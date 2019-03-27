Business Reporter: The Future of Retail is Connection

LONDON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Advantage, the intelligence software by ART Software Group, enables a uniquely interconnected customer experience by sharing live information (financial, performance and various kinds of data) to shopping centres and other retail locations.

The prevailing advent of new technology places a huge strain on staff, whether it entails demands to adapt quickly or pressures to outperform technological capabilities. However, ART Software group's easy-to-manoeuvre software aims to empower individuals by creating a community where asset managers, shopping centres and outlets can collaborate with retail brands to get the best performance. This is fuelled by invaluable, up-to-date information.

What makes Retail Advantage a pivotal innovation, is the deep understanding of the retail industry that underpins this tool. This strategy driven platform retrieves accurate data in a world where irrelevant information can be ubiquitous. Amalgamating this data into tailored and smart decisions is alchemy for managers, which is why utilising Retail Advantage ensures that leaders can reap the highest return.

To learn more about navigating the future of retail, click here to read the full article

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfasts meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/#gsc.tab=0

SOURCE Business Reporter