Business Reporter: Re-imagining the world of work

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Toby Ogden, Chief Commercial Officer at The Office Group, explores how working practices have evolved as a result of the pandemic. Received wisdom is that once restrictions associated with the pandemic lift, most people will choose to split their work time between home and office. But hybrid working is likely to be so much more than this binary choice.

The office will not disappear. Indeed its role will grow, but it will become more intentional in its design and purpose. Organisations will need to offer employees more.

A management model based on supervision and oversight will give way to one based on autonomy and trust. Office life will not just be focussed around a desk. Instead there will be a new world of employee-centred choice.

Different activities require different environments. Team meetings, innovation and creative problem-solving, client presentations, management one-to-ones, quality thinking time, content generation, relaxing and unwinding - each of these tasks is best performed in a different setting. Employers that offer this kind of dynamic working model will have a head start in the future battle for talent.

