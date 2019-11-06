Business Reporter: Planting trees Can Help Achieve SDGs

- How tree-planting can combine environmental and social sustainability targets

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With environmental crises growing, and with them protest about the lack of response from governments and industry, the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have never seemed more relevant. One of the 17 goals, "Life on Land" - concerned with protecting forestry and trees - is an essential part of this.

In an article in Business Reporter, Rebecca McNamara of online reforestation platform Treedom describes how its tree-planting projects are contributing to this goal. From Italy to Nepal, Kenya to Argentina, Treedom helps farmers across the world who want to plant trees, and supports their work during the early years when the trees aren't productive.

Treedom helps communities by training farmers and finances initial tree-planting. The trees and their fruits belong to the farmers and the community, supporting their diet and income. "By making the planet a key stakeholder in every decision, both in business and in our personal lives, together we can ensure a brighter, greener future," says McNamara.

The article illustrates the far-reaching impact of these tree-planting initiatives, with Treedom having worked with over 43,000 farmers to plant more than 740,000 trees across 14 countries, offsetting over 248 million tons of CO 2 .

And with the Global Climate Strike attracting an estimated 7.6 million people worldwide, Treedom's call to action does not stand alone.

To learn more about how trees can help achieve SDG's read the full article here.

About Treedom

Treedom is the only online platform in the world where you can have someone plant a tree for you and then follow it online. This can then involve people and become a marketing and communication tool.

More than 745,000 trees have been planted in Africa, Latin America, Asia and Italy since Treedom was founded in 2010. 44,000 farmers have been involved since 2010.

