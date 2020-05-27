Business Reporter: Making Farming a Better Business for a Better Tomorrow

LONDON, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture is big business – 1.6 billion of the world's population make their living from it in one way or another. And it doesn't just produce the food we eat. The clothes we wear, the medication we use, and so many of the products we buy also depend on quality crops for their raw materials.

But with the world's population forecast to soar to 9.6 billion by 2050, demand is only increasing – and with it, so too is the inevitable impact on our already strained environment and natural resources. Farming practices have evolved to increase yield and quality, but with climate change and environmental crises increasingly in the news, is anything being done to safeguard the future of our planet and its resources?

Anuvia Plant Nutrients is an agricultural tech start-up that develops and manufactures high-efficiency, bio-based plant nutrients, made from reclaimed organic materials, empowering sustainable farming practices that enable abundant yields and enrich the soil for future generations. Anuvia's production facility in Florida, is the first of its kind in the world, establishing a new standard in plant nutrient manufacturing and organic materials utilisation. The company's innovative technology, achieving better nutrient utilisation and increasing nutrient efficiency and crop yield while reducing nutrient loss into air and water.

You can see this ground-breaking agricultural technology at work in a video produced in association with Business Reporter, which explores how Anuvia's products are creating a pioneering, fully functional circular economy, that creates no waste and a clean environmental footprint.

With Anuvia's revolutionary approach, for every ton of organic material used, approximately a ton of new fertiliser is produced. The experts have given their stamp of approval too, with a recent study from environmental consultants Environmental Resources Management (ERM) showing that Anuvia's technology reduces greenhouse gases on a crop production acre by up to 32 per cent when compared with traditional fertilisers. The study also found that every million acres of crops that use Anuvia would equate to the removal of 20,000 to 30,000 cars from the roads.

With literally no downsides to this new approach, Anuvia is poised to make a huge positive impact on the agricultural sector, with technology that isn't just environmentally responsible, but also makes good business sense.

To learn more about Anuvia's journey towards more efficient, responsible agriculture, click here.

