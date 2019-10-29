Business Reporter: Integrating Sustainability Into Business

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability should be at the heart of any business today, say Sandvik.

With a growing awareness around our environmental emergency comes a rapid increase in unrest. But where do businesses fit into this?

In an article published in Business Reporter, Ulrika Wedberg, Head of Sustainable Business at global engineering group Sandvik, says 'Innovation, business and the improvement of the human condition have long been intertwined.'

Wedberg warns 'We are at a critical juncture, when pursuing profitable growth without factoring in the protection of the environment is simply not enough.' So, sustainability should be intrinsic to business motivations today. The question is: how can sustainability be achieved?

Tomas Eliasson, Executive Vice President and CFO at Sandvik, explains: 'Energy consumption and environmental considerations are critical to product and process development,' adding that 'sustainability should never be considered an add-on by any business. Rather, it needs to be fully integrated into everything we do.'

In the article, Sandvik suggest a number of ways that sustainability can be integrated into a business:

Create an ideas hub

Introduce a sustainability award

Implement products and solutions that will reduce the ecological footprint

Use tools made from recycled materials, thus using less energy

As Sandvik puts it: 'Technological advancement and sustainability can go hand-in-hand to pave the way for dynamic long-term profitable growth.' The company 'puts its money where its mouth is,' and they believe all businesses should do the same. After all, we live on the same planet so we must take our equal share of the responsibility to achieve business sustainability.

To learn more about how to achieve business sustainability, read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/10/23/sandvik-means-sustainable-business/#gsc.tab=0

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with the Daily Telegraph, the Sunday Telegraph and City AM, each of our publications reaches an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which includes video debates, online articles, and digital magazines. This content is meant to deliver news and analysis on the issues that are affecting businesses to our global audience. In addition to publications, Business Reporter hosts conferences, breakfast meetings, and exclusive summits.

These events bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders complement the content and direction of editorial projects, allowing them to have direct contact with their readers.

Above all, Business Reporter's commitment is to make meaningful analysis for every business owner. Whether individuals are running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there will be something for them at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Sandvik

Sandvik are a global high-tech engineering group. They incorporate imagination and expertise, to achieve productivity. Now, sustainability is one of their main priorities.

They offer products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. They create tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting, as well as equipment, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries.

Sandvik were founded in 1862, and have 42,000 employees.

https://www.home.sandvik/en/

SOURCE Business Reporter