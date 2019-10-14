Business Reporter - How to Digitise Content Services

Digitising content services is the way to satisfy customers, say KYOCERA

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, businesses have the task of keeping up with ever expanding technological growth. This means re-evaluating the services they provide to assess their functionality in such a highly digital climate.

In an article published in Business Reporter, Rod Tonna-Barthet, CEO at multinational electronics manufacturer KYOCERA, explains the benefits of digitising content services. He says manual processes can become a thing of the past, and be replaced by streamlined digitised workflow.

According to Rod, there are many reasons to digitise:

Precious time and money is saved

More efficient allocation of resources is made possible

Low-value tasks can be removed from the business process

Employees can focus their attention on more complex tasks

How can digitisation be best practised in order to aid businesses productivity? In his article, Mr Barthet explains that "getting a clear view on your internal processes and information structure is key to determine what your problem areas are, and where you need to improve."

Whilst many businesses struggle to begin implementing digitised content, Rod's advice is simple: "Start small and start somewhere." He adds: "It's common to contain it to one department and then move onto the next." So, there is no need to panic or complicate the digitisation process."

To conclude, "organisations can be transformed into modern, paper-light and agile organisations that run like clockwork." If this sounds appealing, then it might be time for your business to delve into digitisation.

To learn more about KYOCERA's move to digitise content services, read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/10/14/business-like-clockwork-content-services-from-kyocera/#gsc.tab=0.

