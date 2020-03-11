Business Reporter: How the Internet of Things (IoT) Can Bridge the Gap Between the Consumer and the Supply Chain

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent label technologies can transform a consumer's relationship with supply chains, according to Avery Dennison.

Today, digital technologies do not just infiltrate different corners of our everyday lives: we have become integral parts of the internet ourselves.

Hannah Bernard, global marketing and PR director for intelligent labels at Avery Dennison, a materials science company, says: "We are essentially walking, talking components in the IoT… each of us, in essence, is now also a 'digital thing'."

But how could we use this digital age more to our advantage? Increasingly, consumers are concerned about where the products they buy come from: how sustainable is the production of this product? Is enough known about the supply chain to make an informed decision?

Avery Dennison has a solution: "A printed piece of paper, either applied to a product or integrated into a piece of packaging, has the potential to now also be an IoT-enabler."

The divide between consumer and production should be bridged. Consumer concerns can be addressed "through a combination of old-fashioned supply chain best practices combined with intelligent labels, transforming the supply chain into an IoT ecosystem that can be tracked, traced, interrogated and held to account."

So how do intelligent label technologies fit into the bigger picture of consumer and supply chain? They "make it possible for the 'who, what and where' of every physical product to become data-points of irrefutable fact and absolute visibility."

This technological development brings in a new age of transparency and trust. Hannah explains that "digital innovations can now make direct customer engagement a more profound reality." IoT can facilitate a new era of communication, where people are more knowledgeable about the products they buy.

Crucial issues of our time, such as ethical sourcing, corporate responsibility and brand safety, can be brought to the surface through the power of IoT.

To learn more about how the IoT can bridge the gap between the consumer and the supply chain, read the full article here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events that bring together some of the most influential decision-makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. It has launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

business-reporter.co.uk

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison is a global leader in materials science and manufacturing, offering a variety of labelling and functional materials. Its solutions serve many industries, including retail apparel through pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications. It also offers radio-frequency identification (RFID) technologies to help businesses bring greater efficiency, reliability and accuracy to their global supply chains.

averydennison.com

Related Links

http://business-reporter.co.uk



SOURCE Business Reporter