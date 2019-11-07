Business Reporter: How Technology Will Improve Healthcare

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As health care services continue to be under immense amounts of pressure, technological advancements are the way forward, say the AHSN Network.

The NHS has been around for over 70 years, but some say its traditional practises need to move with the times. "A tide of technology" should be embraced, says Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

In an article published in Business Reporter, Karen Livingstone, National Director of the AHSN Network Innovation Exchange, explains why technology is necessary now: "the health care needs of our society have changed radically."

She puts it like this: "Virtually every aspect of modern life has been radically reshaped by steps forward in technology." So where do digital practises fit within healthcare services?

The AHSN Network's "primary objective is to enhance the uptake of healthcare innovation for patient benefit". And what are the key benefits?

Saving time

If certain tasks can be completed through technology, this saves the professional's valuable time. Reducing pressure

Likewise, clinicians will be able to focus more clearly on patients if efficiency is improved by digital transformations. Patients have more control

Companies are tuning into the demand for patients to self-manage their health, especially those with long-term conditions. This includes patients having easy access to their health records and treatments.

Digital transformation is made possible through the AHSN Network Innovation Exchange. According to a survey carried out by the AHSN Network and the NHS Innovation Accelerator, "691 jobs had been created and £152 million of investment leveraged in order to support development of the companies that were engaged with."

As Livingstone says, the technological renovation of the NHS can only come if companies "work together, supporting those with system-changing, life-changing solutions to help them bridge the gaps and positively impact the lives of patients for years to come."

With the right collaboration, the benefits that technology can bring to the NHS are considerably far-reaching.

To learn more about how technology will improve healthcare, read the full article here: https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2019/10/10/transforming-the-innovation-gateway-and-accelerating-patient-access/#gsc.tab=0

About the AHSN Network Innovation Exchange

The national AHSN Network comprises 15 regional Academic Health Science Networks. The Innovation Exchange is an AHSN-coordinated approach to identify, select and support the adoption of innovations which have the potential to transform the lives of patients and support growth of the businesses they work with. This work is funded by the government's Office for Life Sciences. The AHSN Network Innovation Exchange has four specific elements: defining needs, innovator support and signposting, real world validation and spread and adoption of supported innovations.

https://www.ahsninnovationexchange.co.uk

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and TEISS websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

https://www.business-reporter.co.uk

SOURCE Business Reporter