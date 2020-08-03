Business Reporter: How a park in the sky is giving Hong Kong a reason to look up when it comes to sustainable living

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities expand, they tend to get less healthy to live in, and the benefits of better food, cleaner air and healthy green space come into focus. And in Hong Kong, home to more than 7.5 million people and where real estate is at a premium, a new green space has sprung up in the unlikeliest of places.

In a video for Business Reporter, Ellie Tang describes how New World Development's new Nature Discovery Park – Hong Kong's first urban biodiversity museum and sustainability-themed education park, at Victoria Harbour's new cultural-retail destination K11 MUSEA – is pioneering a better approach to city living.

"Green space has become an emphasis in urban planning," she explains. "In Hong Kong, traditionally we haven't really considered [how] to utilise the limited space we have, and turn it into functional green space. It could be a park that serves various functions, it could be an events space or it could even be an urban farm where people can grow local and sustainable food."

Spanning 2,000 square feet, Nature Discovery Park is the latest venture by New World Development CEO and Founder of K11 Group Adrian Cheng, the mastermind behind the $2.6 billion Victoria Dockside development. Featuring over 180 native and exotic species, the park is designed to showcase Hong Kong's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage through its biodiversity museum and urban farm, where visitors can learn more about conservation and the beauty of nature. "At Nature Discovery Park, we want to reconnect people with nature, one another in the community, and what really matters in life," says Tang. "Urban farming is just one way of sowing the seeds to promote a lifestyle characterised by sustainability and holistic wellbeing. Other than soil farming, we also demonstrate vertical farming technologies."

Committed to promoting the UN's 17 sustainable development goals, the park hosts workshops and events that provide visitors with a unique opportunity to experience a "farm-to-table" meal in its expansive outdoor space. Green guided tours and urban farming experiences give locals and tourists alike a chance to get close to nature without leaving Hong Kong, demonstrating just how possible a sustainable lifestyle is in a large city.

