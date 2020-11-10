Business Reporter: High quality packaging can be sustainable

The right solution is available once you ask the right questions

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Marny Bielefeldt, Vice President of Marketing at Alpha Packaging, explains that sustainable packaging can involve fewer raw materials (e.g. lighter packaging or packaging that uses recycled materials) or the use of renewable materials (such as plant-based starches).

Most of the sustainable options they offer to customers fall into one of four categories:

Packaging that uses recycled (post-consumer) resins

Recyclable packaging

Plant-derived (bio-based) resins

Containers that use less resin per item

To become a sustainable manufacturer, Alpha Packaging uses FDA-approved sources for all sustainable resins. In addition, they have refined their manufacturing so that they can use 100 per cent recycled content.

Different materials have different advantages and disadvantages. For instance, recycled PET resins support the circular economy but can show discolouration; while, depending on feedstock, some bioresins can be more brittle than conventional resins even if the plants they are made from are easily renewable.

As a leader in packaging sustainability, Alpha Packing works closely with their clients to ensure that they are helped to choose the option that is right for them. This includes eliminate misconceptions about materials and processes that sound sustainable but are not.

Sustainable packaging is constantly evolving, based on new regulations and new technologies. Performance and the level of sustainability are continuously improving. Good and effective sustainable options are available for companies prepared to ask the right questions.

