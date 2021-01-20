Business Reporter: Gulfstream drives sustainable business aviation

Business aviation is important to economic growth. And committed to remaining sustainable.

Business aviation is an engine for economic growth, enabling companies to develop new ideas and grow internationally. But is business aviation sustainable? Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation describes their innovative and highly effective approach to sustainability.

Designing for sustainability is critical. In addition to enhanced aerodynamics, Gulfstream focuses on engine efficiency. Gulfstream jets often fly 15000 feet higher than commercial jets: efficient performance at that height means that they are able to use less fuel, avoid adverse weather and fly more directly between destinations. Fuel is saved while at the same time journey times are shortened.

Gulfstream has been a pioneer of sustainable aviation fuel for over a decade. This sustainable aviation fuel leverages agricultural waste and represents about a third of the fuel used, resulting in a 60% reduction in CO2, lower particulates and lower sulphur on a life-cycle basis per gallon.

Sustainable manufacturing and operations are another pillar of Gulfstream's sustainability strategy. New manufacturing facilities are LEED-certified, featuring sustainable site construction and energy-efficient designs. In addition, sustainable processes, such as shutting down air conditioning while hangar doors are open, are employed.

Digital technology is also important. Precision through the use of robotics, energy-efficient lighting, enhanced control systems for heating and cooling, and digital simulation to reduce the number of test flights needed – all these improve sustainability.

Sustainability is a key aspect of Gulfstream's strategy. A team of scientists, engineers and pilots, as well as the leadership team, work together to achieve a simple but important intention: to design, build and support the most sustainable aircraft in the world.

