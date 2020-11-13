Business Reporter: Going plastic-free is a very short-sighted solution

Sustainable packaging doesn't have to avoid plastics

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A video and article published on Business Reporter explain why going plastic-free is a short-sighted solution. With the right material selection and design, plastic is highly sustainable. Not only does plastic use considerably less water and energy than paper, it is much more effective at keeping food fresh longer. This is essential to avoid food waste as its emissions contribute more to climate change than plastic waste.

Choosing the right plastic material is also key to meet sustainability goals. Selection based on the biodegradability of plastic, for instance, is misguided as despite its name, the material does not easily break down in the natural environment. In addition, biodegradable plastic is not recyclable and causes problems when wrongly sorted with non-biodegradable plastic in recycling streams.

Instead, more efforts need to be made to design plastic products that are recycled, reusable and recyclable to avoid the negative consequences of single-use plastic on the environment. Using discarded plastic waste to produce new products will divert plastic waste away from our landfills and oceans and back into production and productive use.

By using recycled plastic such as HDPE, packaging companies like PakTech can use 90 per cent less energy and 100 per cent less petroleum compared with using virgin plastic. This approach, using 100% recycled, reusable and recyclable plastic, is essential to accelerate the move towards a circular economy.

It's important that companies work to the highest sustainability standards, but this must be based on a broad, holistic framework that considers all aspects of environmental protection. Used responsibly, recyclable plastics play an important role in that framework.

To learn more about sustainable packaging, watch the video.

About PakTech

PakTech designs and manufactures injection-moulded recycled HDPE handles for the food and beverage industry. These products are made with 100% recycled plastic and they are themselves 100% recyclable. PakTech is a family owned company that was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Paktech-opi.com

