Business Reporter: Future supply chains will be built to bend

Modern supply chains must be able to adapt to the unpredictability of the market, which is more volatile and more complex than ever before

"We are in a world of very rapid change," Mr Brereton points out. "If you do not have a supply chain platform that is designed for change in every part of the supply chain and has the ability to handle it with nimbleness, accuracy and efficiency, then you're out of the game."

In the 1990s, monolithic ERPs could function efficiently without major adaptations over time. However, in today's business environment, change is rapid and constant. What you did two years ago may well be irrelevant today.

The role of the modern supply chain reflects this. Supply chains have moved from being transactional costs centres to critical strategic assets. However, logistical complexity has made it more difficult to be efficient and effective without the support of technology designed to increase resilience and agility.

In the past there was always a trade-off between cost and resilience, with cost generally being the main driver. However, with purposeful leadership, organisations can use technology to transform their supply chains so that they are both cost effective and resilient, and in addition deliver excellence in customer service.

Powered by robust data and innovative thinking, a supply chain with end-to-end visibility will empower organisations to navigate the dangers and opportunities of constant change.

