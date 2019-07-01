Business Reporter: Enabling a Future-ready Business with AI and IA

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Reporter's latest interview on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) outlines the immense benefits of implementing these technologies into your organisation.

Avanade's recent survey found that 96 percent of IT-decision makers have a transformation strategy, bearing testament to the power of digital transformation.

Modernising your organisation's work systems through IA and RPA has the potential to optimise productivity by serving as a new workforce. As employees will be alleviated from inefficient, monotonous tasks, attention can be allocated to higher-value, more impactful activities.

For Avanade, Intelligent Automation (IA) combines machine learning, cognitive services, virtual agents and workflow automation, enabling companies to work faster and more efficiently. Leveraging more than 4,200 business excellence and Intelligent Automation experts, Avanade provides clients with access to IA capabilities by starting with a strategic advisory workshop.

To learn more about digitally transforming your business, read the full article.

