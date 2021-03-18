Business Reporter: Employers need contingency plans to stem a post-Covid exodus of top talent

Recruitment Specialist Phaidon International red-flags the adverse effects of remote work on employee engagement

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedback received by recruitment firm Phaidon International from its network of business-critical candidates shows that working from home during the pandemic has heightened medium and top- level executives' sense of mobility, which makes them more susceptible to moving on to new job opportunities.

According to recent reports, while working from their home offices, business-critical talent has become increasingly disengaged from their employers and showed various levels of frustration resulting from "a lack of perceived investment in their development, lack of social cohesion in their teams, less frequent physical interaction and primarily vocational ad-hoc-banter."

In order to keep their top talent, Phaidon warns, employers need to cater to their needs, whether they want to cling to their newly found work-life balance or are poised to return to the old physical office rut.

Cultivating strong networks and developing interpersonal relationships in the workplace, as well as embracing immersive technology in virtual office settings are key to retaining talent. Firms that want to come up with trumps in this fiercely competitive times, however, also need to have a contingency plan of how to reach out to external talent effectively in case attrition reaches a critical level.

To learn more about how to mitigate the risk of losing your top talent click here.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

https://business-reporter.co.uk/

About Phaidon International

Founded in 2004 in London, Phaidon International is the parent company of five award-winning recruitment brands for the financial services, life sciences, infrastructure, supply chain and technology sectors. Phaidon's top priority during the pandemic has been to provide continuity for their clients during a time of unprecedented disruption, which allowed the company to close a successful financial year last October against a backdrop of economic turmoil.

https://www.phaidoninternational.com/

Sources: https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/03/04/talent-exodus-a-perfect-storm-for-employers/

SOURCE Business Reporter