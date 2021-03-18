Business Reporter: Delivering world-class digital customer experiences

What does great CX really mean? And how can CIOs go about delivering it?

LONDON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As more and more consumer transactions are carried out online, and as consumers' expectations for digital experiences get ever higher, digital Customer Experience (CX) is more important than ever. An article published on Business Reporter makes the case that this is now a critical responsibility for the CIO with customer engagement ranking alongside operational efficiency at the top of the list of organisational priorities.

CIOs intent on achieving digital CX transformation need to overcome major obstacles such as a lack of resources at a time when there are demands from businesses to launch innovative digital products that serve customers better. To do this it is necessary to understand what great digital CX looks like.

It's effortless because customers expect everything to be easy and "right now".

because customers expect everything to be easy and "right now". It's consistent , with customer experience formed by a cluster of interactions across multiple channels.

, with customer experience formed by a cluster of interactions across multiple channels. It's personalised with systems that remember previous visitors and prevent them for having to rekey their data.

with systems that remember previous visitors and prevent them for having to rekey their data. It generates delight at a time when customer expectations keep rising and their needs keep changing

To deliver great CX, you have to automate and optimise workflows spanning multiple services and legacy systems. Becoming truly customer-centric means breaking down technology silos and accelerating development.

To tackle CX transformation it is necessary to build a platform that unifies and simplifies omnichannel development, moving much faster than traditional development without compromising flexibility and quality.

To learn more about optimising digital customer experience, read the article or watch this webinar featuring OutSystems and Forrester Principal Analyst Nigel Fenwick discussing Digital Customer Self-Service in 2021 and Beyond.

