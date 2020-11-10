Business Reporter: Closed loop plastics could save the planet

In the circular economy plastic packaging can deliver a highly sustainable future

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video interview screened on Business Reporter, Lucas Van der Schalk, CEO of Corplex, explains how plastic packaging can be a truly sustainable solution.

Corplex follows the 3Rs principle: reduce, reuse, recycle. This means reducing raw materials when creating a product, reusing that product as many times as possible, and then recycling it into a different product.

In the interview, Mr Van der Schalk gives an example. Corplex supplies packaging for car parts. The same part will typically be used over a period of 7 years, so its packaging doesn't have to change. Corplex packaging can be used, folded down, returned, and used again, time after time.

At the end of its lifecycle, the packaging can be returned to Corplex, recycled and repurposed in any other type of packaging solutions. For instance it can then be formed to create a layer pad for bottles. And that pad can in turn be ground down at the end of its lifecycle and remade into an advertising medium for signs in the side of a bus. And this process can be repeated over and over again.

Plastic treated in this way is more sustainable than paper which is energy-intensive to recycle. Plastic is easy to recycle and because the same raw material can be used again and again, the process saves money on mid-term. This is so-called plastics circular economy.

About Corplex

Corplex manufactures a wide range of plastic extruded products suited for various applications and markets. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and the circular economy and its products are highly reusable, have a long life-cycle and can be returned, recycled and repurposed at the end of their useful life. Their light-weight, high-quality products are designed to be used in continuous cycles without losing their integrity or quality. driving carbon footprint reduction and reducing cost.

Corplex sustainability solutions

