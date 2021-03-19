Business Reporter: AI-enabled audio with noise cancellation will remain key to post-Covid hybrid work

EPOS Audio's survey suggests that 78 per cent of employers are now ready to invest more in audio

LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The shift to remote work at the start of the pandemic put audio quality into sharp relief. Pre-pandemic, 95 per cent of workers experienced daily issues with audio. But this figure has fallen significantly as organisations have adapted to a new working environment by implementing state-of-the art technologies such as AI for enhanced voice pick-up or noise cancellation.

High-standard audio is key to both employee and customer experience. As Generation-Z is making up an increasing percentage of the workforce, catering to their needs for seamless user experience and well-connected technology solutions is becoming strategic to attracting top talent.

While high-quality audio solutions can considerably enhance the efficiency of zoom meetings and collaboration tools, in customer-facing positions such as sales and customer service they become mission-critical.

Although willingness to invest in audio has increased sharply, businesses don't seem to have extensive knowledge of available audio solutions and base their decisions on cost-efficiency. However, as the hybrid office is likely to remain the norm post-Covid, only premium audio solutions fitting specific use cases will be futureproof.

