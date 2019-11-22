Business Reporter: 4 Steps to Achieving Excellent Customer Experience (CX)

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prioritising the customer within business has never been more important, say Cisco.

You would have heard the saying: 'The customer is always right'. Well today, businesses are tapping into the importance of making a customer content. To survive in such a competitive environment, we are all living in, businesses are becoming customer obsessed.

According to an article published in Business Reporter: "Companies with superior CX grew revenue five times faster on average than their competitors with inferior CX."

But how can a business implement perfect service for a customer? Cisco's Head of Digital Customer Experience, Zarina Pasalic, proposes four solutions:

Acknowledge the customer needs and expectations Stay connected with the customer throughout the contract lifecycle, not just at point of sale Digital is everywhere. Customer lives in digital channels, meet them where they are. Allow customers to take control of their own buying journey with more self-service options Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to detect customer vulnerabilities and drive hyper personalisation

Pasalic puts it like this: "Cisco is doing everything in its power to retain customers for life." They wish to ensure customer loyalty by providing "signature" best in class customer experience.

The article concludes: "The bottom line is that businesses today must modernise and simplify the way they approach and interact with customers." Only then can they have a system in place which will truly satisfy the customer.

To learn more about how to achieve excellent customer experience, read the full article here:

