Business Plan Contest "Photonics Challenge 2025" was Successfully Held in Hamamatsu City, the Center of the Optical Industry

HAMAMATSU, Japan, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Japan Startup Ecosystem Consortium is pleased to announce that Photonics Challenge 2025, a business contest that supports the expansion of optical technology applications by startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) nationwide that seek to create new value in society, was successfully held in Hamamatsu City.

The Central Japan Startup Ecosystem is comprised of Aichi prefecture, Nagoya City and Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka-prefecture and provides everything a startup needs – from highly trained workers in many specialized fields to opportunities to conduct feasibility studies with leading companies. There are also accelerator programs, financial support systems, innovative university seeds, and collaborative partnerships with ecosystems outside of Japan and also attract a wide range of entrepreneurs to this region.

Against this backdrop, Photonics Challenge is an annual competition sponsored by the Graduate University School for the Creation of New Photonics Industries. This year marked its sixth year and is the only business plan contest in Japan that specializes in optical technology. Seven finalists, selected from among applicants from all over Japan, presented their business plans at the final judging held on February 27 at Entetsu Hall in Hamamatsu City, after months of mentoring. Beyond Optical Medical Technologies, Ectobrain Devices and Catana Corporation successfully presented their groundbreaking ideas and were awarded for their respective business plans.

The awards were presented by the Chairman of the Judging Committee, Hiroyasu Ito, President of Graduate School for the Creation of New Photonics Industries.

For the 2025 Photonics Challenge, a new category was established for "Best Idea", and applicable to individuals who have a passionate vision and business idea, including college or technical school students. Three individuals presented their ideas, and the winner will be provided opportunities to hone their entrepreneurship skills.

The 2025 Photonics Challenge winners are as follows:

1. Best Business Award – prize of one million yen – Awarded to Beyond Optical Medical Technologies

2. Best Challenge Award - prize of 800,000 yen – Awarded to Ectobrain Devices

3. Shizuoka SME Excellence Award - prize of 300,000 yen - This award is for applicants whose base of operations is in Shizuoka Prefecture and was awarded to Catana Corporation

4. Observer Award – prize of 300,000 yen - Awarded to HarvestX

5. Best Idea Award – prize of 200,000 yen – Awarded to ASA-e

Profile of Award Winners

Best Business Award – Beyond Optical Medical Technologies

Beyond Optical Medical Technologies is developing a new surgical platform that uses near-infrared spectroscopic imaging to see deep inside the body during surgery. This allows surgeons to visualize tissues and structures that are normally invisible, reducing the risk of complications. Nariaki Okamoto of Beyond Optical Medical Technologies said, "Surgery today faces many complications, and fewer young people are pursuing it as a career. I believe collaboration between medicine and engineering is key to advancing surgical techniques, and I hope to create a future where surgeries are safer and more reassuring for everyone."

Best Challenge Award - Ectobrain Devices

Ectobrain Devices is developing smart glasses to help Parkinson's patients walk more easily and avoid falls. Parkinson's patients often suffer from walking difficulties (gait disturbances) that are not effectively treated by existing medications. These glasses will automatically adjust to the patient's needs, providing real-time assistance. Yu Nagashima of Ectobrain Devices said, "We are planning to launch as a startup from Hamamatsu University School of Medicine and will be registering the company next week, so I am very encouraged to receive this award."

Shizuoka SME Excellence Award - Catana Corporation

Catana Corporation is pursuing international standardization (ISO/IEC) for their real-time lossless data compression technology, which is designed to reduce storage, bandwidth, and power consumption in industries like automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and infrastructure. While already used in Japan, global adoption, particularly in the automotive sector with the goal of "installation in all commercially available vehicles," requires meeting international standards demanded by overseas manufacturers. Nobuo Fujita, CEO & CTO of Catana Corporation said, "This is the first time we have participated in a business contest, so I'm very pleased to have won. I'm truly glad I participated because I received ideas and comments on the plan we presented."

Observer Award – HarvestX

HarvestX developed a system that uses multispectral cameras and AI to monitor strawberry growth, combined with a robot that automatically pollinates the plants. HarvestX plans to expand the technology to other crops. Yuki Ichikawa, Representative Director and CEO from HarvestX said, "I was actually just networking with other companies and had just entered the room when the award announcement was made. That just goes to show how passionate the other companies are, and this is a great opportunity to quickly find potential collaborators."

Best Idea Award – ASA-e

Yoshihiro Asada is a 1st year graduate student at Toyohashi University of Technology in Aichi Prefecture. Inspired by his grandfather who was diagnosed with diabetes, Yoshihiro is working to control soybeans without raising sugar levels so those suffering from the same condition can enjoy them. By controlling the components of soybeans using sensor data, ASA-e increases the sweetness of soybeans without raising blood sugar levels. Yoshihiro Asada said, "I will make further efforts to become a successful entrepreneur, and I would appreciate your continued support."

Other Participating Finalists

(Business Category)

Deep Sensing

Deep Sensing is building robots that use AI to automatically scan underground structures without digging. These robots use radar to see inside, helping to identify missing persons during natural disasters or improve aging infrastructure.

SEtech

SEtech is developing a new type of sensor that reduces the burden on AI systems by processing information directly on the sensor itself. This "Anti-Imaging" approach reduces power consumption and data volume with a suite of sensors.

Three-labs Inc.

Three-labs is a startup from Nagoya Institute of Technology using a new "Pulse Laser Grinding" (PLG) technology to re-sharpen cutting tools. Their laser-based method is more precise than traditional grinding wheels, allowing them to re-sharpen tools that couldn't be re-sharpened before, saving manufacturer's cost and reducing waste.

(Idea Category)

Mirai Iryo Innovators

Working towards a future without nerve damage during surgery through the use of Raman spectroscopy, which is based on the interaction of light with the chemical bonds of a substance.

Ryo Igarashi

Designing glasses for people who suffer from light sensitivity that act as sunglasses but without the dark lenses.

Other event highlights

During the final deliberations, six of the past Photonics Challenge finalists each presented their business, introduced their current situation, and how far they have come since winning. These companies included:

WIZRAY

Photon-Labo

Archilys

Astech

Miibio

Pi Photonics

About the Central Japan Startup Ecosystem

In July 2020, Aichi prefecture, Nagoya City and Hamamatsu City in Shizuoka-prefecture became one of the four regional Startup Ecosystem Global Base Cities groups designated nationwide by the Japanese Cabinet Office.

There are 848 startups in Central Japan, of which 209 are university-launched. An estimated 100.8 billion yen (from 2020 to 2024) of funds have been raised, in addition to accelerator programs, financial support systems, and innovative university seeds.

Collaborative partnerships with Station F, INSEAD, BLOCK71, Paris &Co, Bpifrance, Venture Café, Plug and Play, Israel Innovation Authority, Tsinghua University, China Medical University, National University of Singapore, the University of Texas at Austin, Stanford University, North Carolina State University, University of Nebraska and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad attract a diverse range of entrepreneurs to the region.

For more information, please visit https://central-startup.jp/en/

