Business of Design Week 2021 Kicks Off, with Over 80 Speakers Across Sectors Uncovering Big Ideas for Rebuilding Our Post-Pandemic World

The Honourable Mrs. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, GBM, GBS, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region , Guest of Honour for BODW 2021, stated in a speech: "The Hong Kong SAR Government is honoured to be the Lead Sponsor of BODW again through the CreateSmart Initiative, our dedicated funding scheme for the creative sectors. With a new $1 billion injection into the CreateSmart Initiative earlier this year, we will continue with our efforts to assist the trade in talent nurturing, capacity building and skill upgrading, with a view to enhancing the long-term competitiveness of our trade under the 'new normal'."

To officially kick off BODW 2021, Prof. Eric Yim, JP, Chairman of HKDC said in his welcome remarks: "After this turbulent period all over the world, a new chapter awaits us all. Business of Design Week 2021 revolves around one word: Reset. It's all about rethinking and resetting our world and the way it works, hence our theme: Global Design Reset. As we reimagine our collective future, we'll need big ideas, collaborative creativity, decisive leadership, and plenty of wisdom. We hope BODW can show us how we can thrive amid crisis, and create a meaningful and sustainable future together through design and technology."

BODW 2021: Global Design Reset provides a unique programme accessible for all, from anywhere in the world. In addition to being livestreamed online, key sessions will be aired on ViuTVsix every night from 1 to 4 December at 20:00 GMT+8. Featuring over 30 insightful sessions, the BODW 2021 Summit offers a rare opportunity for viewers to catch some of the most powerful and prolific visionaries in business and design. Among this year's highlight sessions are:

Keynote: How Design Changes the World (1 December, 20:15 – 20:40 GMT+8, also live on ViuTVsix) – For over 30 years, world-renowned design guru Bruce Mau (Chief Executive Officer, Massive Change Network and Founder, Bruce Mau Studio, US) has collaborated with leading brands, companies, heads of state, and more to affect positive change and innovation across a broad range of projects. At BODW 2021, he talks about how designing for nature is synonymous to designing for success – and the significance of design in today's world.

An exciting new addition to HKDC's programme is bodw+, an interactive design knowledge platform envisioned to become Asia's leading online design portal. bodw+ will be home to evergreen content such as live broadcasting of flagship programmes including BODW, interviews with design icons and emerging talent, and knowledge in different engaging formats.

To catch some of the region's most well-respected personalities live at BODW 2021, participants can physically attend the BODW 2021 Summit in Hong Kong by purchasing a Premium Pass. Registrants can also sign up to become a bodw+ member free of charge for live online access to the Summit. For registration and programme updates of BODW 2021, please visit the official website at 2021.bodw.com and follow BODW on the following social media channels: Facebook (bodw+), Instagram (@bodwplus), Twitter (@bodwplus), LinkedIn (bodw+) and YouTube (bodw+ ).

BODW 2021 is supported by a series of concurrent citywide events with partners and collaborators. Fostering a citywide appreciation for design, these events include deTour (26 November to 12 December), BODW CityProg (27 November to 5 December), Fashion Asia Hong Kong (30 November to 7 December), DFA Awards, DesignInspire, Business of IP Asia Forum (2 to 3 December), Congress of the International Association of Societies of Design Research (IASDR) (5 to 9 December) and Guangzhou Design Week (9 to 12 December), all highlighting Hong Kong's status as an international design hub.

