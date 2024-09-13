Business Jet Market worth $156.99 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=33698426

Browse in-depth TOC on "Business Jet Market"

286 – Tables

80 – Figures

271 – Pages

Business Jet Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 95.80 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $ 156.99 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2032 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Aircraft Type, End Use, Point of Sale, System, Range, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers Key Market Opportunities Emphasis on use of sustainable aviation fuel Key Market Drivers Advancements in hybrid and electric technologies



By Aircraft Type, the light aircraft segment is projected to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Light aircraft is expected to have the second highest CAGR in the business jet market which is largely attributed to the lower acquisition and operating cost. The light private jets are ideally used for short regional flights due to their balance between cost and convenience. Few examples of light aircrafts are Cirrus Aircraft SF50, Embraer Phenom 300, Bombardier Learjet 70/75 liberty among others. The growing interest in hybrid & electric aircraft will further increase the demand for light business jets most of the aircraft have a seating capacity less than 4 passengers.

By point of sale, the OEM segment is projected to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period.

OEM segment is expected to have the second highest CAGR during the forecast period which is largely attributed to the high demand for customization, need for latest technology and comprehensive warranties. Business jet manufacturers have been new models with latest avionics, design and state-of-art technology to attract the HNWIs, corporations and governments. Launch of newer models by the manufacturers such as Falcon 10X by Dassault aviation expected to be in service by 2025, Bombardier Global 8000 is expected to be service in 2025 and Gulfstream G800 expected to be in service in 2024 are also boosting the growth of OEM market segment.

By range, the less than 3000 Nm segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The less than 3000Nm segment is expected to have at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which is largely attributed to high fuel efficiency and ideal for short regional flights. Growth of Less than 3000 Nm segment is driven by both new and used private jets due to its low purchase cost and flexible short-range capability. Few examples of models with range less than 3000 Nm are Embraer Phenom 300E, Embraer Legacy 450, Gulfstream G280, HA-420 HondaJet among others.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=33698426

Latin America holds the second highest growth rate in the region segment for the business jet market.

Latin America holds the second highest growth rate for the business jet industry. The growth in this region is attributed due to increased adoption of private aviation solutions. Increasing corporate activities in countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico is driving the Latin American market. Improvements in aviation infrastructure including airport expansions and development of new MRO facilities are also boosting the market growth.

Major players operating in the business jet companies include Airbus (Netherlands), Textron, Inc. (US), Bombardier (Canada), Embraer (Brazil), General Dynamics (US), and The Boeing Company (US), among others. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=33698426

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Commercial Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets), Range (<200 Km, 200-500 Km, >500 Km), Power (100-500 kW, >500 kW) and Region - Global Forecast to 2035

eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Mode of Operation, Application, MTOW, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Shuttles & Metros), Solution (Platform, Charging, Vertiport), Platform Architecture (Multicopters, Lift + Cruise), Range & Region – Global Forecast to 2035

Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight & Light Aircraft), End Use (Civil & Commercial and Military), Flight Operation (CTOL & VTOL), Technology, Propulsion, Material, System, Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Electric Aircraft Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing), Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), System, Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/business-jet-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/business-jet.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg