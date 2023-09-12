Business Jet Market to Reach $41.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rising disposable income and an increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals are anticipated to drive the growth of the global business jet market during the forecast period. The North America region is projected to hold the majority of market share by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Business Jet Market by Type (Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Medium Jets, Heavy Jets), by Category (New, Pre-owned): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global business jet market generated $26.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $41.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7488

Prime Determinants of Growth

A growth in air travelers and the launch of new programs on private aircraft are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global business jet market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the initial cost of purchasing a private jet can be in the millions of dollars, which may hamper the business jet market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, advances in technology have resulted in more fuel-efficient engines and the development of lightweight materials, which is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the business jet market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $26.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $41.4 billion CAGR 4.5 % No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments covered Type, Category, and Region Drivers Increased demand for business aviation The arrival of hybrid-electric airplane propulsion technology Opportunities Cabin layout and entertainment system advancements can improve flying comfort High-speed internet connectivity and innovative communication tools onboard let passengers to stay connected during flights, making business travel more efficient Restraints High costs and less accommodation compared to passenger jets

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global business jet market. The lockdown had a significant impact on business travel, affecting business jet demand during the pandemic. As many organizations limited their operations or shifted to remote work models, the requirement for corporate travel decreased dramatically.

The outbreak caused economic uncertainty, which harmed corporate travel budgets as well as discretionary expenditures, reducing demand for private jet travel.

Moreover, several events, conferences, and trade exhibits were canceled, reducing demand for private jet travel.

Type: Heavy Jets Sub-segment to Hold Highest Share During the Forecast Period

The heavy jets sub-segment of the global business jet market accounted for the largest market share of 32.0% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because heavy jets are becoming increasingly popular as the longest-range private jets with large cabins that offer excellent comfort. Additionally, heavy jets can travel at great speeds throughout the entire world.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7488

Category: Pre-owned Sub-segment to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The pre-owned sub-segment of the global business jet market accounted for the largest share of 54.1% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the pre-owned sub-segment is mainly because pre-owned business jets are highly popular due to their low cost, owing to which people can profit from private jet travel without making a large initial investment. Furthermore, when compared to purchasing new business jets, purchasing a pre-owned plane offers a faster acquisition process.

Region: North America Market to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The business jet market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 47.1% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to continuous research and development in the United States in the field of noise-cancelling devices. Furthermore, advances in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can improve urban transportation by enhancing journey times.

Leading Players in the Business Jet Market:

Embraer

The Boeing Company

Airbus

Cirrus Aircraft, LLC

Textron Aviation Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Dassault Aviation

Bombardier Inc.

Honda Aircraft Company, LLC

Procure Complete Research Report Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-jet-market/purchase-options

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global business jet market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Aviation Industry:

Charter Jet Services Market Research Report 2023-2035

Regional Jet Market Research Report 2023-2035

Commercial Aircraft Market Research Report 2023-2035

Connected Aircraft Market Research Report 2023-2035

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research