Business Intelligence Market size worth USD 224.2 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 27% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Business Intelligence Market Size By Organization Size, By Deployment Mode, By Business Function, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Business Intelligence Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Intelligence Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 35.21 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 224.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Business Intelligence Market: Uncovering Insights for Strategic Business Decisions

The global Business Intelligence Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced data visualization, real-time analytics, and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology. According to the latest market research report, the BI market is set to witness remarkable expansion due to these key drivers and technological advancements.

Business Intelligence Market Drivers:

The primary impetus behind the BI market surge is the escalating need for intuitive dashboards enhancing data perception and informed decision-making. Technological innovations, including in-database analytics, in-memory analytics, and real-time analytics, are shaping the market landscape. Additionally, the rapid growth of IoT devices generating real-time data and the rising popularity of social media platforms and e-commerce further accelerate market growth.

Business Intelligence Market Outlook:

The market presents unprecedented opportunities for businesses aiming to leverage data-driven insights. With advancements in cloud computing and big data analytics, businesses can now analyze vast datasets, providing meaningful insights and possibilities. As organizations continue to recognize the value of data-driven strategies, the Business Intelligence Market is poised for sustained growth and innovation.

Business Intelligence Market Opportunities And Challenges:

Increasing demand for intuitive and interactive data visualization tools.

Advancements in cloud computing and big data technology enhancing BI capabilities.

Growing adoption of BI solutions for social media data analysis and e-commerce platforms.

While the BI market offers immense potential, challenges such as data security concerns, scarcity of skilled professionals, and integration complexities with various analytics software persist. Overcoming these hurdles is crucial for realizing the full potential of BI solutions.

Business Intelligence Market Key Players:

Leading companies in the BI market, such as IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, SAS, Google, AWS, Salesforce, MicroStrategy, and Teradata, are at the forefront of innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of businesses globally. These companies are instrumental in shaping the market landscape, driving technological advancements, and providing valuable services to clients across industries.

As businesses increasingly embrace data-driven decision-making, the Business Intelligence Market is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of industries worldwide. For more information about the latest trends, insights, and market analysis, please refer to the comprehensive Business Intelligence market research report.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Business Intelligence Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Business Intelligence Market into Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Business Function, Vertical, And Geography.

Business Intelligence Market, by Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Business Intelligence Market, by Deployment Mode Cloud On-Premises

Business Intelligence Market, by Business Function Human Resource Finance Operations Sales and Marketing

Business Intelligence Market, by Vertical Retail Manufacturing Government and Public Services Media and Entertainment Transportation and Logistics BFSI Telecom and IT Healthcare and Life Sciences Tourism and Hospitality Others

Business Intelligence Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



