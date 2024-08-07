Business Credit Cards Market to Reach $59.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global business credit card market is experiencing growth due to an increased demand for small business financing, technological advancements, and digitalization in the banking industry, and a rise of entrepreneurship and the sharing economy.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Business Credit Cards Market by Type (Open-Loop Card and Closed-Loop Card) and Application (Small Business Credit Cards, and Corporate Credit Cards): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the business credit cards market was valued at $33.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $59.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2032.

Get Your Sample Report & TOC Today: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323692

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

103 – Tables

52 – Charts

210 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth

However, regulatory compliance and risk management, increasing competition and margin pressure hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, the expansion of the small business services ecosystem offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global business credit card market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $33.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $59.9 Billion CAGR 7.00 % No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increased Demand for Small Business Financing

Technological Advancements and Digitalization

Rise in Entrepreneurship and Gig Economy Opportunities Expansion of Small Business Services Ecosystem Restraint Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Increase in Competition and Margin Pressure

Purchase This Comprehensive 210-Page Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://bit.ly/4duOWnJ

The corporate card segment is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

By application, the small business segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global business credit card market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to the widespread adoption of business credit cards among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for managing day-to-day expenses and facilitating business operations.

However, the corporate card segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of corporate cards by large enterprises and multinational corporations for managing corporate expenses and optimizing cash flow. Corporate cards are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of larger organizations, offering features such as higher credit limits, robust expense management tools, and tailored reporting capabilities.

The closed loop segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

By type, the open-loop segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly half of the global business credit card market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to its widespread acceptance and versatility across various merchants and industries.

However, the closed loop segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to its specialized applications and tailored solutions for specific industries or businesses. Closed loop cards are issued by individual merchants or businesses and can only be used at designated locations or within a specific network.

Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323692

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global business credit card market revenue and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe owing to increase in adoption of digital payments and growth in number of small businesses and startups across the region. Business credit cards are gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific as companies seek to streamline their financial operations, access credit for business expansion, and manage expenses more efficiently.

Players: -

American Express Banking Corp.

JPMorgan Chase Bank

Capital One

Bank of America Corporation

Citi Group Inc

Wells Fargo

U.S. Bancorp

Barclays Plc

Discover Bank

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global business credit card market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry News

In May 2023 , Brex, a fintech company, enhanced its expense management tools by introducing real-time expense tracking and receipt capture features on its corporate credit cards. These tools, accessible via a mobile app, help businesses monitor spending and manage expenses more effectively.

, Brex, a fintech company, enhanced its expense management tools by introducing real-time expense tracking and receipt capture features on its corporate credit cards. These tools, accessible via a mobile app, help businesses monitor spending and manage expenses more effectively. In April 2023 , Capital One Business introduced enhanced integration with accounting software in 2024, allowing businesses to automatically categorize expenses and generate customized reports. This integration with platforms like QuickBooks and Xero streamlines accounting processes, enables businesses to track expenses more efficiently.

, Capital One Business introduced enhanced integration with accounting software in 2024, allowing businesses to automatically categorize expenses and generate customized reports. This integration with platforms like QuickBooks and Xero streamlines accounting processes, enables businesses to track expenses more efficiently. In June 2022 , PayPal partnered with Mastercard and launched co-branded business credit cards for PayPal Business account holders. These cards offer enhanced cashback rewards on PayPal and Mastercard transactions, as well as exclusive discounts on business services such as shipping and marketing.

Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323692

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the business credit cards market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the business credit cards market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and business credit cards market opportunity.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the business credit cards market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global business credit cards market statistics.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players, and business credit cards market forecast.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global business credit cards market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and business credit cards market growth strategies.

Business Credit Cards Market Key Segments:

By Type

Open-Loop Card

Closed-Loop Card

By Application

Small Business Credit Cards

Corporate Credit Cards

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Prepaid Card Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering, by Card Type, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Biometric Payment Card Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Card Type, by Technology, by End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

Digital Business Card Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Platform, by User Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Forex Cards Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Industry Vertical, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg