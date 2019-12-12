Bus Éireann Extends Their Contract With MiX Telematics

BIRMINGHAM, England, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has announced that reputable bus and coach operator Bus Éireann will be expanding on their current contract with MiX Telematics following the initial deployment which yielded successful results for the transport company.

The announcement further entrenches Bus Éireann's trust in MiX Telematics' products that developed from an initial roll out of 318 Bus Éireann vehicles fitted with the telematics' solutions.

Some key points which substantiated the subsequent expansion include fuel savings, improved safety and meeting compliance standards for Ireland and the National Transport Authority.

"Bus Eireann are committed to introducing a fleet wide telematics system to support the organisation's goals and objectives. We are focussed on providing our staff with the information and support needed to optimise performance and enhance both safety and the journey experience for our customers. We look forward to working with MiX Telematics to delivering on our goals," says Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer, Bus Éireann.

The next phase of the deployment will see an additional 418 vehicles that will be fitted with MiX fleet manager, RIBAS and MyMiX, all of which will work in synergy to meet the standards of Bus Éireann. Furthermore, the existing fleet (318 vehicles) will be upgraded.

"We're proud that a customer of Bus Éireann's reputation believes in our products and service delivery in order to meet their own commitment to passenger safety and unrivaled customer service. We are fully behind ensuring that the ongoing partnership continues to be supported by our product offering in this deployment," says Charles Tasker, MiX Telematics Chief Operating Officer.

