Burn Care Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.86 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.60% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Burn Care Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Burn Care Market" By Product (Advanced Burn Care Products, Biologics), By Depth of Burn (Minor Burns, Partial-Thickness Burns), By End-User (Hospitals, Physician Clinics), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Burn Care Market size was valued at USD 2.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.86 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Burn Care Market Overview

Burning is a physical injury that occurs upon exposure to heat, radiation, electricity, or chemicals such as acids. Among these, fire and boiling liquids are common sources of burning incidents. Burning generally affects the skin first and the intensity of burns is decided upon how deep the injury has reached from the skin's surface. Based on the intensity of burns, burn injuries are categorized as first-degree burns, second-degree burns, and third-degree burns. Third-degree burns have the highest intensity which can lead to serious injuries or even death. Based on the type of care used, burn care products are classified as advanced burn care, biologics, and traditional burn care. Superficial burn wounds are treated by taking pain medications, while for serious wounds, the patient needs to be admitted to the hospital.

The rise in the frequency of burn injuries has resulted in a growing demand for burn care products. Technological advancements in burn care products have contributed to this growing demand, which is being fueled by rapidly spreading awareness of the importance of treating and managing burn wounds. Currently, traditional burn care products are widely available in the market. But with technological advancements, the demand for advanced burn care products is increasing. Alongside this, government initiatives and better reimbursement policies regarding burn injuries are also contributing to the burn care market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Burn Care Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Burn Care Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are 3M Company, Smith & Nephew plc, Convatec Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Acelity, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Burn Care Market into Product, Depth of Burn, End-User, and Geography.

Burn Care Market, by Product

Advanced Burn Care Products



Biologics



Traditional Burn Care Products



Others

Burn Care Market, by Depth of Burn

Minor Burns



Partial-Thickness Burns



Full-Thickness Burns

Burn Care Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

