Burke Porter Group Rebrands as Ascential Technologies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting its commitment to accelerate customer success, Burke Porter Group today announced it has rebranded as Ascential Technologies. In its 70 years of operation, Burke Porter Group has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the design, development, and automation of complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes for the world’s most innovative companies in the medical & life sciences, transportation, and specialty industrial end markets.

As Ascential Technologies, the company is sharpening its focus on technology and data-driven solutions, while also venturing into new markets. This evolution reaffirms its commitment to customers, empowering them to successfully navigate an increasingly complex market landscape.

Ascential Technologies leverages its industry-leading testing and automation capabilities to deliver competitive differentiation and accelerate the pace of innovation for its customers, from the earliest stages to broad commercialization. By harnessing the power of science and technology, Ascential’s comprehensive suite of solutions -- including equipment, services, and data management capabilities -- meet the most demanding, mission-critical challenges. The company streamlines complex development processes, delivering cutting-edge technologies and safety-validated solutions, while offering customers ongoing support through aftermarket services.

“Our new brand, Ascential Technologies, reflects the essential role we play in helping customers across the entire product lifecycle in situations where quality and safety matter most,” said Jeffrey Moss, CEO of Ascential Technologies. “Today's hypercompetitive markets require trusted partners. We help our customers do the impossible and are unique in our ability to deliver rapid and disciplined product and solution development from ideation to commercialization at scale.”

As part of the rebranding, the company is consolidating its portfolio of brands, and organizing into three divisions to facilitate a streamlined path of engagement for customers:



Burke Porter: Building on its history of leadership in the automotive industry, the transportation division will retain the name Burke Porter, An Ascential Technologies company. Renowned for its innovation and leadership in end-of-line testing with thousands of installed manufacturing systems globally, this division is expanding its transportation expertise to product design, development, laboratory services, EV propulsion, and aftermarket products and services. As a complete lifecycle partner, this division collects and reports on data at every stage of development, optimizing product delivery.

Medical & Life Sciences: This division accelerates innovation at every step: ideation, design, manufacturing, automation, commercialization, and support and will now operate as Ascential Medical & Life Sciences. The company’s unique integration of capabilities streamlines the development process and elevates and accelerates go-to-market initiatives for customers' most complex and essential projects. Such projects include genomics, personalized medicine, and new instruments for high-volume consumable testing and diagnostics.



Industrial : This division provides testing products and solutions that enhance safety and efficiency for companies in HVAC, white goods, heavy industry, and energy sectors. It will continue to go to market under the current brand names: Cimat, Titan, Galileo, Lismar, and Kleinknecht.



Customers realize a number of advantages working with Ascential Technologies, including:

Partnership Throughout the Full Product Lifecycle



From R&D through to commercialization and scaled manufacturing, Ascential helps customers bring products and solutions to market quickly and to their exacting specifications.

Faster Time-to-Market, Greater Scale



With a global footprint and deep testing and automation capabilities, the company delivers customers’ solutions to market on time and on a significant scale.

Deep Experience Turning Innovation into Reality



Rooted in innovation, Ascential consistently helps customers transform big ideas into commercial offerings, helping them anticipate challenges, avoid pitfalls and hit critical deadlines.

Proven Success With the Toughest Challenges



Ascential embraces hard customer problems, consistently delivering best-in-class solutions, supported by a robust and reliable supply chain.

Regulatory Expertise Drives Reduced Risk



The company’s proven track record and deep regulatory relationships helps keep customers in full compliance, reducing risk and ensuring faster time-to-market.

For more information on Ascential Technologies, please visit www.ascentialtech.com



About Ascential Technologies



Ascential Technologies, (formerly known as Burke Porter Group), designs, develops, and automates complex diagnostics, inspection and test processes across medical & life sciences, transportation, and specialty industrial end markets. The company tackles customers’ most demanding, mission-critical challenges where the cost of failure is high. With more than 70 years of innovation experience, Ascential has a global presence and the expertise of more than 2,300 professionals across 40 locations, helping customers accelerate critical solution innovation, mitigate risk, drive competitive differentiation, and shorten time to market, at scale. The company’s uniqueness lies in its commitment to guiding customers through the entire product life cycle, from ideation to commercialization, where quality and safety matter most. Ascential’s customers include Fortune 100 leaders and disruptive innovators, including 3M, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Electrolux, GM, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.ascentialtech.com.

About AEA Investors



AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years, which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $17 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

