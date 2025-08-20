ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BurjX, the UAE-born digital asset trading platform, licensed for both brokerage and custody services by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the UAE, has announced that it is leveraging Fireblocks, an enterprise platform providing digital asset infrastructure solutions to businesses building on blockchain, to secure its digital asset trading and custody operations.

BurjX Fortifies Digital Asset Security with Fireblocks and Institutional-Grade Insurance

With over US $2.17 billion lost to crypto theft in the first half of 2025 alone and just 22% of exchanges offering full insurance coverage, BurjX delivers market-leading protection through Fireblocks' digital assets infrastructure and comprehensive insurance backed by Relm Insurance, the leading specialty insurer for digital assets.

Built on institutional-grade technology designed to handle one million transactions per second, BurjX delivers a seamless blend of speed, scale, and security. At the core of its custody architecture is Fireblocks' MPC wallet technology, which safeguards user assets with advanced cryptographic protections that eliminate single points of failure. Private keys are never exposed, and every transaction is secured by role-based access, automated policy controls, and multi-layer authorization flows.

"BurjX is entering the market with a clear commitment to regulatory compliance and security-first infrastructure," said Stephen Richardson, Chief Strategy Officer at Fireblocks. "We're proud to provide the MPC wallet infrastructure that enables BurjX to operate securely, giving users confidence and control as the UAE's digital asset ecosystem grows."

To strengthen compliance and risk monitoring, BurjX has integrated Notabene to comply with the Travel Rule and Chainalysis to monitor transactions and on-chain activity, ensuring transparency and alignment with global AML standards.

"All digital asset custody at BurjX, from hot wallets supporting active trading to cold wallets for long-term storage, is underpinned by Fireblocks infrastructure," said Omar Abbas, Co-Founder and CEO of BurjX. "This foundation gives our users confidence that their assets are protected by industry-leading security, covered by comprehensive insurance, and fully compliant with one of the world's most rigorous regulatory frameworks."

In addition to enterprise-grade wallet security, BurjX has implemented comprehensive insurance coverage across both hot and cold wallet environments, giving users end-to-end protection against internal and external threats. This unified approach to security and execution allows both individual and institutional users to access deep liquidity, fast execution, safe custody on a single, integrated platform. By leveraging Fireblocks, BurjX reinforces its commitment to delivering a trusted, transparent, and high-performance digital asset trading experience in the UAE and beyond.

About BurjX

BurjX is a UAE-born digital asset brokerage and custodian, fully licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. Founded by Omar Abbas, co-founder of Canada's leading digital asset exchange NDAX, and Adam Ferris, a Harvard JD/MBA and ex-Goldman Sachs, BurjX offers institutional-grade trading and custody, seamless AED on and off-ramps, and multi-layer security infrastructure. Built for trust and performance, BurjX is redefining how the region engages with digital assets and setting a new benchmark for regulated, homegrown innovation.

Learn more at BurjX.com

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges, and custodians. Over 2,200 organizations – including Worldpay, BNY Mellon, Galaxy, and Revolut – trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 100+ blockchains.

Learn more at Fireblocks.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753665/BurjX_Fireblocks.jpg