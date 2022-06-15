Burgeoning Global Defense Expenditure to Offer Function Generators US$ 2.4 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032

Sales of Function Generators to Increase by 1.6x by 2032; U.S. to Vanguard the Sales

Fact.MR's recent analysis on the function generators market provides a comprehensive outlook of challenges, opportunities, latest trends, and growth drivers prevailing in the industry. In addition, the report delivers compelling insights into segments of the market in terms of type, current, and end user across five regions.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global function generators market size is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2032. Increasing investments in the automotive sector, especially for the development of electric vehicles are anticipated to bode well for the global market.

Concerns regarding the harmful effects of emissions on the environment is increasing across aerospace and defense industries. This is encouraging the leading industry players to adopt power-efficient and high-performance devices such as function generators.

As per Fact.MR, the global function generators market is set to reach US$ 1.53 Bn in 2022 and exceed US$ 2.4 Bn by 2032. Growth is attributed to the introduction of new targets to deploy green energy technologies, such as solar, wind, and hydro, in emerging economies.

Moreover, increasing demand for military equipment coupled with rising investment by government bodies for modernization of defense capabilities is expected to propel demand. Growing security concerns and uncertainties of the international security environment will also boost the market.

As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2021, the U.S. military spending was US$ 801 Bn, whereas funding for military research and development in the country surged by 24% between 2012 and 2021. The trend is projected to continue throughout the forthcoming years, thereby pushing sales of function generators.

In addition to that, demand for up to 50 MHz function generators is likely to grow at a rapid pace stoked by their increasing utilization in the wireless communication & infrastructure, energy, and automotive industries. Automotive in-car entertainment, such as head units and speakers also require function generators with an output frequency of up-to 50 MHz.

Key Takeaways:

By end user, the aerospace, defense, and government services segment is anticipated to record considerable growth at a CAGR of 5.4% in 2032.

Based on current, sales of up to 50 MHz function generators are likely to surge by 2032 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.6%.

The U.S. function generators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 852.1 Mn by the end 2032 and showcase growth at a CAGR of 4.3%.

by the end 2032 and showcase growth at a CAGR of 4.3%. Sales of function generators in China are set to reach US$ 177.6 Mn by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period.

are set to reach by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period. South Korea and Japan are expected to reach US$ 100.8 Mn and US$ 161.8 Mn , respectively, in Asia Pacific function generators market.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of function generators in the energy sector for testing metering devices and solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters is projected to drive the market.

High demand for power on the back of emergence of new-generation distribution and transmission networks is expected to bolster growth.

Restraints:

As function generators are not considered to be ideal for those applications requiring stable frequency signals and low distortion, their demand may decline in future.

Cost of function generators is very high as these require USB ports, breadboard, variable & fixed power supply, and oscilloscopes.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global function generators market are increasingly focusing on mergers and acquisitions with domestic and start-up companies to conduct exhaustive research and development activities, as well as come up with innovative products for customers.

Meanwhile, a few other companies are focusing on partnerships and collaborations with international players to expand their business networks. A few of the key players are also engaging in new product launches to broaden their portfolios and strengthen their positions in the global market.

For instance,

In June 2022 , VIGORPOOL, a provider of green energy solutions headquartered in New York , announced the launch of Captain 1200, its new flagship product. The product supports a parallel function and enables users to double the capacity to 2560Wh by connecting two units. Also, it consists of a dual fast charging function, thereby allowing it to charge in just 1.5 hours.

, VIGORPOOL, a provider of green energy solutions headquartered in , announced the launch of Captain 1200, its new flagship product. The product supports a parallel function and enables users to double the capacity to 2560Wh by connecting two units. Also, it consists of a dual fast charging function, thereby allowing it to charge in just 1.5 hours. In September 2021 , Tabor Electronics, a prominent provider of high-end signal source solutions based in Israel , launched its latest Arbitrary Waveform Generators/Transceivers series. The series includes advanced capabilities and a built-in IQ modulator for generating multi-channel RF signals.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Teledyne Technologies

Rigol

Tektronix

Teradyne

Kikusui Electronics

More Valuable Insights on Function Generators Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global function generators market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of function generators through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Analog Function Generators

Digital Function Generators

By Current:

Up to 50 MHz Function Generators

50-100 MHz Function Generators

Above 100 MHz Function Generators

By End User:

Automotive

Energy

Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

