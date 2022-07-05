Burgeoning Demand for Electrical Components to Offer Impregnating Resins US$ 2.79 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032

Impregnating Resins Market to Exhibit 6.5% CAGR in 2032; Transportation Network Replacement Projects to Aid Growth

Fact.MR's recent analysis of the global impregnating resin market provides readers with insights on various aspects that are driving growth between 2022 and 2032. The report further reveals crucial information about future trends and growth drivers of impregnating resins across various segments, including resin type, form, thermal class, end use, and regions.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global impregnating resins market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 2.79 Bn by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2032). Sales of impregnating resins reached US$ 1.41 Bn at the end of 2021.

High demand for electrical components in the rapidly expanding automotive and power generation industries is expected to push sales of impregnating resins in future. Surging need for good quality electrical components owing to the deployment of strict laws by regulatory bodies to reduce emissions is another vital factor that would aid growth.

Moreover, replacement of old transportation and distribution infrastructure in developed countries is expected to accelerate the market. As per Fact.MR, North America holds around 1/3rd of the global impregnating resins market share.

Increasing demand for resin-impregnated fiberglass and the presence of a well-established industrial base across North America is also projected to drive the market. Besides, increasing sales of resin-impregnated plywood in the construction sector is set to boost growth.

Further, surging use of impregnating resins in various applications such as insulation, filament winding, and improved heat transfer in electrical components is anticipated to bolster growth. Ongoing research and development activities by key players to introduce resin-impregnated carbon, wood, and paper is also set to bode well for the market.

Key Takeaways:

The global impregnating resins market grew at a CAGR of 5.4% in the historic period (2017-2021).

The U.S. impregnating resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period from 2022-2032.

China impregnating resins market is projected to expand at a steady pace and exhibit a CAGR of 7% in the upcoming decade.

impregnating resins market is projected to expand at a steady pace and exhibit a CAGR of 7% in the upcoming decade. By end use, the electric components category is likely to generate nearly 45.3% of the impregnating resins market share in the evaluation period.

Based on form, the solventless impregnating resins segment currently accounts for around 39.8% of the global market

Growth Drivers:

Surging demand for electrical components backed by rapid development of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure is anticipated to foster growth.

Usage of resin-impregnated paper is likely to surge with implementation of stringent government norms to lower pollution levels and decarbonizing the energy sector.

Restraints:

Adoption of low-quality raw materials by vendors backed by the expensive nature of premium quality materials may hinder growth.

Solvent-based impregnating resins have low efficiency compared to other types, which may obstruct the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key market players are adopting advanced manufacturing technologies for the production of impregnating resins to increase their market share. They are also aiming to serve the existing customers, as well as get new customers by adding novel products.

Meanwhile, some of the other companies are conducting R&D activities by collaborating with educational institutions to come up with innovative products.

For instance,

In May 2020 , researchers published a new study on the synthesis of formalin and paraformaldehyde with phenol formaldehyde resin at the 26th Regional Symposium on Chemical Engineering. Results showcased that addition of 40% w/w formalin in the phenol formaldehyde resin reduced the latter's modular property and flexural strength by 97.60%.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Momentive

Von Roll

Elantas Gmbh

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Robnor ResinLab Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Henkel AG & C. KGaA

More Valuable Insights on Impregnating Resins Market

In the latest report, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on the global impregnating resins market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of impregnating resins through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Form:

Solventless Impregnating Resins

Solvent-based Impregnating Resins

Other Types

By Resin Type:

Phenol-Formaldehyde Resins

Urea-Formaldehyde Resins

Melamine-Formaldehyde Resins

By Thermal Class:

Less than 130 Degree Celsius

130 Degree Celsius - 180 Degree Celsius

More than 180 Degree Celsius

By End Use:

Electric Components

Automotive Components

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Impregnating Resins Market Report

Which end-user segment has the most market share?

What is the expected growth rate of the global impregnating resin market?

Who are the top 5 demand-driving countries for impregnating resin market?

Which are the major leading regional markets for impregnating resin?

Who are the top players engaged in impregnating resin manufacturing?

What is the market size of impregnating resin industry?

What are the major reasons that are generating growth in the global impregnating resin market?

