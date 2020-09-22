Bureau Veritas Host Virtual Conference on Unleashing the Potential of 5G

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, who recently upgraded its California Technical Competence Center with 5G Device Certification Testing capability, has announced it is hosting a 5G virtual conference on 30th September 2020 alongside some of the industry's testing and technology leaders.

Getting ready with a 5G integration business strategy is critical to many electronics manufacturers, retailers and technology integrators. With this 120-minute virtual-conference, you can gain an in-depth and business-focused understanding about 5G as a technology, its applications, and how to ride the wave of opportunities 5G presents.

During the approximately 2-hour conference, attendees will be able to listen to the following industry specialists covering the latest technical and compliance insights:

Welcome - Mr. Sarbjit Shelopal , General Manager, Bureau Veritas USA Over-the-Air Performance Testing of 5G User Equipment - Dr. Michael D. Foegelle , Director of Technology Development, ETS-Lindgren USA 5G NR Standards evolution 3GPP RAN1 update - Mr. Javier Campos , Keysight Technologies Spain EMC and Wireless Test and Measurement: Challenges and Solutions for Connected Vehicles - Mr. Garth D'Abreu, Director, Automotive Solutions, ETS-Lindgren USA Bureau Veritas Insights - Overcoming Typical Failures with 5G Integration - Mr. Yiche Chen, Technical Manager, Bureau Veritas Taiwan Bureau Veritas 5G/IoT Technology Competence Center Tour - Mr. Eddie Parsons , General Manager - Sunnyvale , Bureau Veritas USA Design of mm-wave 5G Base-Stations and User Equipment Using Silicon Chips - Prof. Gabriel M. Rebeiz , Distinguished Professor, Member of the National Academy, Wireless Communications Industry Endowed Chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, The University of California, San Diego, California , USA Wrap Up - Mr. Clive Bax , Senior Director, Testing & Engineering Services, Bureau Veritas USA

