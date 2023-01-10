BUREAU VERITAS CREATES A "NET ZERO" CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE IN COLLABORATION WITH ENVISION DIGITAL

To help organisations reduce their carbon footprint and ensure the level of transparency that is required today, Envision Digital, the technological leader in artificial intelligence and IOT (AIoT) for Net Zero targets and decarbonisation, and Bureau Veritas, world leader in testing, inspection and certification, are combining their expertise to develop an integrated service offer for energy management and carbon monitoring, that will be hosted in a "Net Zero" centre of excellence.

This centre will propose solutions in three areas:

Real time certification of carbon emissions to ensure credibility and facilitate extra-financial data reporting (CSRD, ESG, etc.)

to ensure credibility and facilitate extra-financial data reporting (CSRD, ESG, etc.) Attaining the energy and carbon goals defined while optimising costs (monitoring and optimisation of carbon emissions, results-based commitment on expected savings, etc.)

(monitoring and optimisation of carbon emissions, results-based commitment on expected savings, etc.) Funding the investments required for carbon emission monitoring (supply of sensors, platform installation, energy-carbon management service) via the energy savings certificates scheme, for which Bureau Veritas is one of France's leading experts via its Capital Energy subsidiary.

"This centre of excellence is being created in response to an increasingly demanding regulatory context and sharp rises in energy costs. The centre represents a fundamental innovation for our customers, because it will enable them to attain their "Net Zero" targets faster. It is further proof of Bureau Veritas' commitment to helping its customers to be more efficient and credible in the implementation of sustainable solutions. As an independent third party, we will be proposing services & solutions for today's energy and ecological challenges, assisted by Envision Digital, leader in its field," explained Jacques POMMERAUD, EVP Africa, France & Government Services at Bureau Veritas.

"The EnOS™ digital platform that we are making available to the Bureau Veritas teams is based on our AIoT technology, combining an IoT platform with advanced expertise in artificial intelligence for decarbonisation. In the current situation of strong energy and environmental tension, this solution enables evaluation and optimisation of customers' energy consumption and carbon footprint, to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free economy. Thanks to the know-how of world leader Bureau Veritas, our customers will have access to the services of a shared carbon centre of excellence, encouraging an overall approach and dedicated to the implementation of practical, efficient and innovative solutions," added Maher CHEBBO, Managing Director of EMEA at Envision Digital.

From one end of the chain to the other [see diagram below], Bureau Veritas and Envision Digital will be proposing a secure, modular, digital decarbonisation system to their customers, along with overall technical assistance; this model is already in place throughout the world.

The creation of this carbon centre of excellence represents a further milestone in the joint efforts made by the two companies since 2021, when their partnership was first announced.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is quoted on Euronext Paris and is part of the following indexes: CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. To find out more www.bureauveritas.com. Follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

About Envision Digital

Envision Digital is the world's leading Net Zero technological partner for companies, governments and cities. Our mission is to accelerate the development of decarbonised energy, thus improving quality of life for the human race everywhere. Our digital platform, EnOS™, manages more than 200 million IoT objects and 560 GigaWatts of electricity. Our modular, integrated IIoT solutions use AI to reduce carbon footprints, minimise costs, improve return on investment and simplify reporting and regulatory compliance processes. Envision Digital currently employs 1,000 people and has 14 offices in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway China, Japan and the USA, with its head office in Singapore.

For more information, please visit www.envision-digital.com/.

*EnOS™, Envision Digital's proprietary AIoT operating system, connects and manages over 240 million connected objects and 560 gigawatts of energy assets worldwide. Its monitoring solution, Carbon Envision Ark, earned Envision Group a place on Fortune magazine's "Change The World" list in 2021.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980484/image_5019391_20192602.jpg

SOURCE Envision Digital