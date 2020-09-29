BUPA Global: Second wave of mental ill-health amongst business leaders predicted as COVID restrictions tighten

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released today finds over three quarters of UK business leaders (78%) have experienced mental ill-health during the pandemic, with experts warning tighter COVID restrictions could see symptoms return or worsen.

Bupa Global's Executive Wellbeing Index charts the impact of the pandemic on business leaders across the globe and highlights attitudes towards health and wellbeing, work-life balance and economic recovery.

The report by the premium health insurer sheds light on the toll the pandemic has taken on UK executives. Many have experienced symptoms of mental ill-health, with one in ten (10%) suffering burnout.

Weighing heavily on leaders' minds is the economy. Less than half (44%) are optimistic about the nation's recovery, with UK confidence levels some of the lowest reported globally.

Reduced personal freedom during lockdown contributed to poor mental health (40%) – and executives reported fatigue, disturbed sleep and mood swings. Worryingly, a third delayed seeking help.

As tighter restrictions return, Bupa Global is urging leaders to take steps to protect their own, and colleagues' mental health and seek professional support.

Bupa Global Medical Director, Dr Luke James says: "Whatever the outlook, one thing is certain — when the economy is struggling, we're also more likely to struggle with mental health. With the threat of a second lockdown, we may see an exacerbation in mental-ill health too. Taking steps to support your emotional wellbeing and quickly addressing any issues is key. Early treatment can have a positive impact on prognosis."

Protecting mental health and wellbeing is now one of the biggest concerns for UK executives (31%). One in four (25%) has committed to increasing mental health support for colleagues, while six in 10 plan to purchase private medical insurance in the next year.

Sheldon Kenton, Managing Director, Bupa Global, said: "Many businesses are suffering and need their leaders and people to be in good health. The necessity of preventative care and mental health support has never been greater. Bupa Global has invested heavily in its mental health offering in recent years and provides customers with a range of preventive health and wellbeing services."

Bupa Global's Executive Wellbeing Index took opinions from almost 2,000 high net worth individuals and senior executives in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

