Bunka Fashion Graduate University's Popular Annual Event Going Online for 1st Time

- "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'" Vol.3 Future Generation Released -

TOKYO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU), a professional graduate school in Japan, has released "Vol.3 Future Generation," the main content of the online event "BFGU Online Festival 'Redefining'." This is the first online presentation of "Bunka Fashion Graduate University Fashion Week (BFGU FW)" attracting more than 4,000 visitors from the fashion industry every year.

The fashion show by BFGU's Division of Fashion Creation is a collection of released brands in which a huge number of current young designers participated previously. On the other hand, Division of Fashion Management majors also present research on sustainable fashion, an area acquiring more attention in the industry in recent years. Just take a look at the new power of graduate students in the era of "New Normal."

URL: https://bfgu-bunka.ac.jp/redefining/future/

Graduation Show: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/202103162342/_prw_PI1fl_5l8OURQb.jpg

Site image for illustration purposes only: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102824/202103162342/_prw_PI2fl_CMI8ab4E.jpg

Division of Fashion Creation Graduation Show 2021 (video):

https://youtu.be/yxFh5oT8rNU

The content details of Vol.3 Future Generation

The fashion show by second-year Division of Fashion students is expressed as a digital video technique, and the conventional runway style is transcended. BFGU is going to showcase the selected creations of students as a collection. In addition, the school is also going to release works by Russian and Czech students in movie clips. A 360-degree panoramic shot of the works by the fashion creation majors using the VR camera "Matterport." Viewers can see the works and videos created by graduate students in a 3D virtual tour. Also, BFGU will also release the creations using the 3D CAD software "CLO Enterprise" and the collection of works "BFGU MAGAZINE" by the second-year students of the fashion design course. Fashion Management Major's Fashion Business Management Course: The research presentations of selected graduate students in the 1st and 2nd years are to be delivered in videos. BFGU is going to release creations with 3D CAD using AR technology. Viewers are able to indulge in virtual experience that they will feel true and real.

SOURCE Bunka Fashion Graduate University (BFGU)