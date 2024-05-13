Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in SciBase Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an extraordinary general meeting has been held in SciBase Holding AB (publ) ("SciBase" or the "Company"). The general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposals presented in the notice to attend the meeting (which is available on the Company's website (www.scibase.com)).

Amendment of the articles of association

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' three proposals, to amend §§ 4-5 of the articles of association, entailing:

that the articles of association shall be amended so that the share capital shall be not less than SEK 10,065,000 and not more than SEK 40,260,000 and that the number of shares shall be not less than 201,300,000 and not more than 805,200,000,

The general meeting further resolved, in a accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors to register with the Swedish Companies Registration Office the above resolution to amend the Articles of Association, the limits of which for the minimum and maximum number of shares in the Company are consistent with the total number of shares in the Company after the rights issue announced on 5 April 2024 and the directed issues of units that the board of directors resolved upon on 5 April 2024 (that were conditional upon the subsequent approval of the general meeting).

Directed issues

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the resolution made by the board of directors on 5 April 2024, on a new issue of a maximum of 74,136,510 units to Ribbskottet AB, Per Olof Ejendal AB, Kåre Gilstring, Robert Molander, MLJK Konsult AB, Klintemar Konsult AB, Jesper Hoiland, Fredrik Mattsson, Stefan Hansson, Theodor Invest AB, Ulti AB, Van Herk Investments B.V., Morningside Group AB, Viktor Drvota and Eric Terhaerdt. The subscription price for each unit is SEK 0.42, corresponding to a subscription price of SEK 0.42 per share. Warrants of series TO 2 are issued free of charge. The issue results in an increase in the number of shares in the Company of a maximum of 74,136,510 shares, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 3,706,825.50, and a new issue of a maximum of 370,682,550 warrants of series TO 2 entitling to subscription of 370,682,550 shares in the Company, whereby the share capital may increase by an additional maximum of SEK 18,534,127.50 if all issued warrants of series TO 2 are exercised. In total, the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 22,240,953.00.

The general meeting further resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to approve the resolution made by the board of directors on 5 April 2024, on a new issue of a maximum of 3,755,259 units to Matt Leavitt. The subscription price for each unit is SEK 0.42, corresponding to a subscription price of SEK 0.42 per share. Warrants of series TO 2 are issued free of charge. The issue results in an increase in the number of shares in the Company of a maximum of 3 755 259 shares, entailing a maximum increase of the share capital of SEK 187,762.95, and a new issue of a maximum of 18,776,295 warrants of series TO 2 entitling to subscription of 18,776,295 shares in the Company, whereby the share capital may increase by an additional maximum of SEK 938,814.75 if all issued warrants of series TO 2 are exercised. In total, the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 1,126,577.70.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com



Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The Company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

