Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Immunovia AB

LUND, Sweden, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16th March 2023, an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") was held in Immunovia AB (publ), 556730-4299 at The Spark, Scheeletorget 1, Medicon Village, in Lund.

The EGM resolved (with sufficient quorum) to approve the resolution by the board of directors on 20th February 2023 to increase the company's share capital by not more than SEK 1,508,772.00, by way of issuance of not more than 30,175,440 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue").The right to subscribe for the new shares with pre-emption right shall be granted to those that on the record day for the Rights Issue (21st March 2023) are registered as shareholders in the company. Holding of one (1) share entitles to one (1) subscription right, and three (3) subscription rights entitles the holder to subscribe for four (4) new shares. In the event that not all shares are subscribed for with subscription rights, the board of directors shall, within the Rights Issue's maximum amount, resolve on the allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, whereby allotment shall be made according to principles set out in the resolution. Subscription of new shares with subscription rights shall be made by way of cash payment during the period from and including 23 March 2023 to and including 6 April 2023. The new shares shall be issued to a subscription price per share of SEK 6.70. For additional information on the resolutions, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals therein which are available on the company's website, www.immunovia.com. Additional information regarding the rights issue will be included in the prospectus which is expected to be published on or around the 17 March 2023.

The purpose with the Rights Issue is, among other things, to finance the company's accelerated commercial roll-out of IMMray® PanCan-d, research and development and financing of the business including general ongoing costs in accordance with the company's communicated strategy.

