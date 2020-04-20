Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting in InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) was held on Monday 20 April 2020 at Setterwalls Advokatbyrå's offices at Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. The following resolutions, amongst others, were passed at the general meeting:

Adoption of the income statements and balance sheets, disposal of profits, and resolution regarding discharge of liability

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet and the group's income statement and balance sheet for the financial year of 2019.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, that no dividend will be paid for the financial year of 2019.

The annual general meeting resolved to grant discharge of liability for the members of the board of directors and the managing director for the financial year of 2019.

Board of directors, auditors, and fees

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, the annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of six ordinary members without deputies. Furthermore, the annual general meeting resolved to re-elect the board members Wenche Rolfsen (chairman), Uli Hacksell, Lennart Hansson, and Stig Løkke Pedersen, and to elect Marlene Forsell and Yilmaz Mahshid as new ordinary board members for the time until the next annual general meeting. The annual general meeting resolved on the re-election of the auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as the company's auditor.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fees for the board of directors for the time until the next annual general meeting shall amount to SEK 400,000 for the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 200,000 for each ordinary member of the board of directors. Fees to the company's auditor for the same period shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution regarding directed issue of warrants (incentive program)

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of director's proposal, on the issue of warrants (incentive program), including approval of transfer of warrants to senior executives and other key individuals within the incentive program. The warrants shall entail the right to subscribe for new shares in the company. The warrants shall be subject to the terms and conditions, including the subscription price and the period within which the warrants may be exercised, as presented in the board of director's complete proposal.

The nomination committee's proposal regarding issue of warrants (incentive program) within an incentive program for members of the board of directors was not approved, as the resolution did not acquire the required majority of votes.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's foremost asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se och phone number +46-8-121-576-90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

